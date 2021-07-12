Oreo Gets Sweet and Salty with Upcoming Apple Cider Donut and Salted Caramel Flavors

Layered desserts are just super-fun, right? If you dip your spoon "this" far, you can taste one of the layers. If you dip the spoon a little bit further, you get to combine more of the sweet layers. And who doesn't love playing whimsical games with their creamy desserts? This particular layered dessert is called a "budino," according to recipe developer Ting Dalton, who explains, "A budino is translated as custard or pudding in Italian." And while this recipe for vanilla salted caramel budino does involve quite a few steps — one of which is the heating of milk and eggs, which demands unbroken attention — we can assure you that it is totally and completely worth it.