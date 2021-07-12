Cancel
Chillicothe, OH

Chillicothe man attacks woman with loaded gun

By The Guardian
sciotovalleyguardian.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A man is behind bars after he attacked a woman while carrying a loaded gun. Police reported that on Sunday, they were called to South McArthur Street after a woman called for help. She reported that her boyfriend, Gregory Rowland, 66, had punched her in the face and was saying he was going to shoot someone. All the while, police said, Rowland was toting around a 9mm handgun with seven rounds in the magazine.

