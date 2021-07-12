Cancel
Police: Deputy wounded, man dead after shots fired in fight

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH EAST, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police say a sheriff’s deputy was wounded and a man was found dead after an exchange of gunfire during a response to report of a fight. Two troopers and a Cecil County sheriff’s deputy responding to a domestic disturbance Sunday heard arguing and someone said “he has a gun.” Jones says they were fired upon when they entered the apartment and the trooper returned fire and they then learned the deputy was wounded. A man was found dead in the kitchen with a gun nearby. Jones says an autopsy will determine where the fatal shot came from. The trooper who fired is on routine administrative leave. The wounded deputy was treated at a hospital and released.

