Jim Morrison: New Doc in the Works With Help From Late Singer’s Estate
Jim Morrison will be the subject of a new, currently untitled documentary that has the full cooperation of the late Doors frontman’s estate. Per Billboard, “[Jampol Artist Management (JAM, Inc.)] and the Morrison estate are developing the untitled documentary, which will be produced by independent studio Gunpowder & Sky, Jampol, and Jeff Pollack of FourScore Entertainment…the new film is the first documentary devoted solely to Morrison sanctioned by the estate — with full access to all Morrison’s music, poetry and art.”wmmr.com
