Sha'Carri Richardson: World Anti-Doping Agency Claims The U.S. Consistently Pushed For Cannabis Prohibition, Is Anyone Surprised?

By Natan Ponieman
Benzinga
 16 days ago
The beat goes on as agencies play the blame game while the fastest woman in the world is still sitting out the 2021 Olympics. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) issued a public response to a cascade of reactions from U.S. Government officials regarding Sha’Carri Richardson’s disqualification from the Tokyo Olympics due to state-legal marijuana use.

