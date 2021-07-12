Sha'Carri Richardson: World Anti-Doping Agency Claims The U.S. Consistently Pushed For Cannabis Prohibition, Is Anyone Surprised?

The Olympics are just a few weeks away, and it looks like the United States' top 100-meter runner won't be running in the event. Sha'Carri Richardson, winner of the 100-meter dash at the U.S. Olympic trials, accepted a one-month suspension after testing positive for THC, the primary psychoactive compound of cannabis, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency announced Friday. Richardson still has a chance to compete with the U.S. relay teams, but her retroactive disqualification at the trials means she is out of the 100-meter race.