AtlanticFest To Be Held August 14th

(Atlantic) AtlanticFest, presented by First Whitney Bank & Trust, will be held Saturday, August 14th rain or shine. AtlanticFest is an annual festival that serves as a fundraiser for the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce.

“After having to cancel our annual celebration last year, we are so thankful to have so many generous sponsors and community members to help make this event possible this year,” Bailey Smith, Executive Director at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce said.

“AtlanticFest is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Chamber. Our sponsors help cover a lot of the costs of the event, allowing us to raise funds through registration fees, pop stand sales and the 50/50 raffle. We use the funds from AtlanticFest to continue to grow community events while also supporting business-based programs. We’re really pleased to bring it back this year and offer the community a day of fun activities while supporting local businesses, civic organizations and the Chamber,” Smith added.

Downtown Atlantic will be filled with fun activities for the whole family to enjoy. Come early and enjoy a pancake breakfast or start the day off with a run in the Annual Road Race. There will be crafters from all over Southwest Iowa, as well as some of the best food vendors to help satisfy any appetite. Kids can enjoy activities in the park and with free entertainment throughout the day, you can’t go wrong.

New this year, the Annual Car Show will honor Kelly Schlake, previous owner of Atlantic Motor Supply (NAPA), with the Kelly Schlake Memorial Car Show, filling Chestnut Street with new and vintage cars.

“Kelly was not only a huge supporter of Atlantic, but the Annual Car Show was always his favorite event of the year, which he was also a big sponsor of. When he passed away last winter, his family wanted to do something to honor his memory and we felt hosting the Car Show in his honor was the perfect fit,” Smith mentioned.

Registrations for the Car Show, Road Race, Craft Vendor, Activity/Information Vendor and Food Vendors are open now. If you are interested in being a part of AtlanticFest, please visit www.atlanticiowa.com or call the Chamber at 712.243.3017.