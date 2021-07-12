Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Labor Issues

Trader Joe’s workers fight back against unlawful intimidation from management

By Maximillian Alvarez
Real News Network
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen faced with unlawful intimidation and interrogation from management at Trader Joe’s, Alex P. and his coworkers stood together and stood up for their rights in the workplace, eventually securing a crucial victory with the National Labor Relations Board. In this deep and wide-ranging conversation, we talk with Alex about his life and work—and so much more. We talk about growing up with strict immigrant parents, graduating from college into a global recession, and the imprints our past jobs leave on us. We talk about the winding road that led Alex to his current job at Trader Joe’s, and we discuss the events at Alex’s store that pushed him to file a complaint with the NLRB and secure a settlement from the company.﻿﻿

therealnews.com

Comments / 6

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Relations#Nlrb#The Washington Post#Guardian#Jacobin#The Free Music Archive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Labor Issues
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Jobs
Related
Congress & Courtsthechiefleader.com

Inflatable Rat Allowed To Bite Those Using Non-Union Workers

The National Labor Relations Board has upheld an Administrative Law Judge's decision finding that placing "Scabby," an inflatable rat, outside the entrance of an employer who was using a contractor that deployed non-union labor was a permissible form of free speech. The ruling by a 3-1 vote, with two Republican...
POTUSCBS News

Biden's latest executive order could make it easier for Americans to quit their jobs

President Biden's latest executive order promoting competition in the U.S. economy could make it easier for Americans to quit their jobs. Mr. Biden is proposing the Federal Trade Commission curtail the use of noncompete agreements, which are contracts that often restrict lower-paid employees from taking another job within their industry. CBS MoneyWatch reporter Irina Ivanova joined CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss.
Economykrcgtv.com

State releases federal unemployment overpayment waiver information

The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DOLIR) announced a way for people to apply for a waiver of overpaid federal unemployment benefits. DOLIR's Division of Employment Security (DES) mailed out information to claimants last week. People can find a link under the "Correspondence" tab of UInteract, Missouri's online unemployment benefits service.
Public HealthPosted by
Q106.5

Some Unemployment Recipients Must Prove Pre-Pandemic Employment

Some people who collected unemployment during the pandemic now have to provide proof that they were employed prior to that period. I actually first heard of this yesterday as I was getting my hair cut. My stylist told me that the federal government was requiring her to prove that she was open before the pandemic guidelines forced her to close her doors. She wasn't sure how she was going to do that, since she owns the salon. It's not like she gets weekly paychecks, that she can provide for labor officials.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Axios

DOJ: State audits of 2020 election could violate federal law

The Justice Department on Wednesday issued a second warning to states that so-called audits of the 2020 election could violate federal laws, emphasizing the agency's intent to protect voting rights. Why it matters: Several counties and states across the U.S. have completed or considered audits amid former President Trump's baseless...
AdvocacyPosted by
The US Sun

Food stamps: how to apply and what is the income limit?

LOW-INCOME families can get food stamps to ensure they are eating healthily. The stamps are also known as the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). There are almost 10million families in America with children on SNAP, according to campaign group Feeding America. The federal program ensures households facing tough times...
Baltimore, MDfoxbaltimore.com

Overpayments in federal unemployment insurance program

A new report shows nearly $13 billion in overpayments in the federal unemployment insurance program that was passed as part of COVID relief. "This 13 billion may actually be a very conservative number," David Williams with the Taxpayers Protection Alliance said. "The inspector general in February said that California alone may have 11 billion dollars, or upwards of 29 billion when it's all said and done, in unemployment fraud and overpayments."
EconomyPosted by
Black Enterprise

Black Man Claims Bank Of America Refused To Cash His Insurance Check

A Black man in San Diego is claiming that a Bank of America branch racially profiled him when he attempted to cash an insurance check. In January 2020, John Pittman III presented a $12,000 insurance check that was issued to him at the Pacific Beach branch of Bank of America, reported KPBS. The bank manager then told him that she felt he was trying to steal money and that she had to call the police.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

AFL-CIO backing vaccine requirement for workers

The head of the AFL-CIO said on Tuesday that the labor organization supports vaccine mandates for workers. AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka outlined the group's position during an interview on C-SPAN’s “The Washington Journal," explaining why such mandates are important. “Yes we do,” Trumka said, when asked if the AFL-CIO supports...
Pennsylvania StateMarietta Daily Journal

How a Pennsylvania laborer won $600,000 for racial discrimination

Amid the thunderous pounding of punch presses and other factory equipment, employees of white, Pakistani, Hispanic and Vietnamese descent stamped out and assembled HVAC equipment at the Lloyd Industries plant in Montgomeryville, Pa. Among them in late October 2015 were three Black workers. Two would soon be laid off and...
Bentonville, AReverettpost.com

Walmart announces plan to pay 100% of college tuition for employees

(BENTONVILLE, Ark.) — America’s largest private employer announced on Tuesday that it will pay for college tuition and books for associates, in full. In a press release, Walmart says with these changes, “approximately 1.5 million part-time and full-time Walmart and Sam’s Club associates in the U.S. can earn college degrees or learn trade skills without the burden of education debt.”
Religionthecommunityword.com

Labor Roundup | August 2021

400 religious leaders urge passage of PRO Act. Saying that protecting and expanding workers’ right to organize is a moral imperative, and a boost to workers who most need it, more than 400 religious leaders signed an open letter to senators, urging them to pass the Protect the Right To Organize (PRO) Act.
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Pair of Confirmations Positions Democrats to Control NLRB (2)

The Senate confirmed a pair of well-known union attorneys to the National Labor Relations Board on Wednesday, cementing a Democratic takeover of the agency that’s likely to result in a series of pro-labor actions. The chamber confirmed David Prouty in a 53-46 vote Wednesday evening after signing off on the...
Indiana StateWIBC.com

US Labor Dept.: Indiana Paid $100M in Unemployment Overpayments

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After poring over reports from the U.S. Department of Labor, I-Team 8 has found that Indiana made close to $100 million in unemployment insurance overpayments in 2020. That number doesn’t include another $13 million in overpayments this year. Hundreds of complaints have been sent to I-Team 8...

Comments / 6

Community Policy