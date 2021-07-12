Cancel
On This Day: Nirvana, Pearl Jam Play J.C. Dobbs in Philly

By WMMR's Sara
wmmr.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNirvana - J.C. Dobbs, Philadelphia 12/071989 (FULL SHOW) 07/12/89 - J.C. Dobbs, Philadelphia, PA1:24 School 3:59 Floyd The Barber 6:24 Love Buzz 9:38 Scoff 13:45 About A Girl 16:18 Spank Thru 19:41 Paper Cuts 23:55... On the same date in 1991, Pearl Jam played at Dobbs. We don’t have the...

