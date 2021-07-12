Cancel
Texas State

EXPLAINER: Why are Texas Democrats camped out in Washington?

By NICHOLAS RICCARDI
Beaumont Enterprise
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas statehouse Democrats are camping out in Washington to try and block the GOP's sweeping elections overhaul bill that makes it harder to vote in the state. A similar move successfully killed an earlier version of the bill on the last day of the legislative session in late May, and lawmakers are hoping for a repeat during the 30-day special session called by the state's Republican governor, Greg Abbott.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

GOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate

Masks are once again emerging as a flash point on Capitol Hill after Congress’s top doctor issued new guidance and cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19. More than half a dozen Republican lawmakers refused to comply with a reinstated requirement Wednesday that everyone wear masks on the House side of the Capitol, which followed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the day before urging everyone in high-risk areas to wear masks.
POTUSFiveThirtyEight

How Long Can Texas Democrats Hold Out?

Welcome to Pollapalooza, our weekly polling roundup. Back in May, Texas House Democrats gained national attention for walking out of the state Capitol and preventing the legislature from having enough members to pass a stringent voting measure that would’ve further restricted access to the ballot box in a state where voting is already hard.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Former GOP secretary of state: Texas should do what Kentucky and Utah did and make elections safer and more accessible.

The showdown at the Texas Legislature has been in the making for months. This dysfunction doesn’t have to be so predictable. There are better ways to improve the integrity and security of our elections than the ham-handed approach that Republicans attempted during the regular session. In fact, both parties could work together to improve election security, rather than resorting to partisan political jockeying.
Texas Stateplanettransgender.com

Texas Gov Greg Abbott has final “solution” to the transgender problem

AUSTIN TEXAS. On Monday Texas Governor Greg Abbott told a right-wing podcast host that he had a plan to deny transgender children life-saving healthcare and would reveal the details ‘shortly’. As everyone knows Texas Democrats left the state to ‘break quorum’, the last resort tactic when all fails, to stop...
Presidential Electiondillontribune.com

Democrats back Biden U.S. lands pick assailed by Republicans

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) – A bitterly divided U.S. Senate panel deadlocked Thursday on President Joe Biden’s pick to oversee vast governmentowned lands in the West, as Democrats united behind a nominee whose credibility was assailed by Republicans over her links to a 1989 environmental sabotage case. The 10-10 tie in...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Mitch McConnell is doing something he deserves a lot of credit for

CNN — Less than half of all Kentucky residents are vaccinated against the coronavirus. And Mitch McConnell is trying to do something about it. The Senate minority leader is set to start running 60-second ads on 100 radio stations in the state to educate people on the vaccine and urge them to get the shot(s). (McConnell is paying for the ads out of his campaign account, where, as of the end of 2020, he had almost $7 million in the bank.)
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Sohail Pardis was beheaded because the US didn’t reward him for his service

CNN — Sohail Pardis was on his way to pick up his sister in Afghanistan’s Khost province for the upcoming Eid celebrations marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan. What was supposed to be a joyous occasion turned into a horrific nightmare as he reached a Taliban-controlled checkpoint along his route to Kabul. As CNN reported Friday, villagers witnessed Taliban militants drag Pardis out of the vehicle and behead him.
Presidential ElectionCNN

'Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? ' No, it is just conspiracy of Trump supporters

CNN — Did you know that Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? Maybe, specifically, on August 13? While that’s totally ridiculous – Biden isn’t resigning and, in fact, all signs point to him running for a second term in 2024 – talk of Biden resigning has taken off among some of former President Donald Trump’s most prominent supporters of late.

