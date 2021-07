The Great American Conference has named Henderson State women’s golfer Allie Bianchi as its Female Scholar Athlete of the Year. In the classroom, she maintained a 4.00 GPA in business finance that led to her earning the GAC’s Elite Scholar Athlete award – one of three women’s golfers bestowed the accolade. The Arkansas Theta chapter of Chi Alpha Sigma inducted her into their inaugural class. Chi Alpha Sigma recognizes college student-athletes who excel both on and off the field of competition.