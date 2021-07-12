Cancel
Saudi Arabia to send one million doses of vaccine to Tunisia

By Syndicated Content
mymixfm.com
 16 days ago

TUNIS (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia will send a medical aid package to Tunisia that includes one million doses of vaccine to help the North Africa country control the rapid spread of the COVID pandemic. Saudi Arabia joins other Arab countries in helping Tunisia, which is facing the collapse of its health...

