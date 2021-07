“HOLLISTER, CALIFORNIA – July 19, 2021 – Starting Thursday night, the Hollister Police Department has been busy with calls involving guns and juveniles. Thursday evening, around 11:54 PM, Hollister Police officers responded to the area of Wentz Alley and San Benito Street regarding a large fight with weapons. As officers arrived, they heard the distinct sound of guns being fired and saw people scattering in all directions. One subject was arrested for resisting officers at the scene. Officers located shell casings from two different weapons at the scene and determined that a fight broke out between two groups and ended in gunfire. The case has been turned over to Investigations for more follow-up.