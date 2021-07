New initiative will offer Cloudflare’s global edge network and security services at no cost to help connect local communities to the Internet. Cloudflare, Inc., the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, announced a new initiative to improve Internet access for underserved communities around the world. Through Project Pangea, eligible local communities can use Cloudflare’s performance and security services–for free–to more reliably and securely connect to the global Internet without paying the high costs of bandwidth. By providing its security and network services, Cloudflare is helping local groups or nonprofits that build their own telecom infrastructure find a free and sustainable way to connect people who rely on the Internet for everything from communication to education and economic development.