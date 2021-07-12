Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Wizards launch digital art series with selfie scavenger hunt throughout DMV

Posted by 
WUSA9
WUSA9
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qn3d9_0aulyLJR00

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — To celebrate the launch of the Washington Wizards' non-fungible token, or NFT series, the team is paying homage to fans by creating a free limited-edition digital collectible artwork called "The Sixth Man."

The Wizards are the first major league franchise to offer the general public free NFTs authenticating team digital collectible art. Fans in the DMV can now participate in a scavenger hunt at various locations in Washington D.C., Virginia, and Maryland for a chance to win the art.

Only 500 of "The Sixth Man" NFTs, designed by local artist/illustrator Naturel, are being created and made available to Wizards fans.

Fans can join the fun of the scavenger hunt by going to the team's official Twitter account for clues through July 15. Once clues are announced, fans can find the various locations around D.C. to take a selfie and tag the Wizards on Twitter, including their crypto wallet address and using the hashtag #WizNFTContest.

"The digital art can be found on a large LED screen at the various locations and at all hours of the day, so they just need to wait for the right image to come up and snap a selfie," Monumental Sports Chief Marketing Officer Hunter Lochmann said.

A scavenger hunt participant only needs to go to one of the locations for a chance to win the free NFT.

"The first 500 fans to do so will receive the free artwork, but then we are hoping to drive interest to buy these things," Lochmann said.

More of the digital artwork will be available to purchase from July 12-14. It celebrates the energy and culture that makes the District unique.

“We wanted to carve out this special opportunity to our fans in the DMV as a thank you for their loyalty and devotion to the team,” Wizards Vice President of Marketing Rebecca Winn said. “We are excited for them to have some fun with this interactive promotion and to see their reaction to an experience that is one of a kind in the NBA.”

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Comments / 0

WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dmv#Digital Art#The Washington Wizards#Nft#Dmv#Crypto Wallet Address#Wizards Nft Collection#Therealnaturel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
News Break
Arts
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAfox5dc.com

Wizards starting give NFT series

The Washington Wizards are getting into the NFT game, a digital, crypto asset. Their starting five NFT series is on sale now. NFT artist Naturel talks about the new series.
NBAbizjournals

Kings to release 100 smart NFT tickets for upcoming summer league games

The Sacramento Kings said they will release 100 "smart" tickets in the format of a non-fungible token — a unit of data that can take the form of digital art, for example. The so-called "Smart Ticket NFT Experience Pass" will be used for the NBA summer league games, which will take place at Golden 1 Center on Aug. 3 and 4.
NBANBC Washington

What Wizards' NBA Predraft Workouts Were Like for Three Likely First Round Picks

Draft prospects open up about workouts with Wizards originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. As the Wizards continue to evaluate options for their first round draft pick, last week they brought in three guards who most expect to be taken in the first round; Chris Duarte of Oregon, Ayo Dosunmu of Illinois and Josh Christopher of Arizona State. All three are guards currently projected to go in the second half of the first round.
NBAchatsports.com

NY Knicks made fun of in Space Jam: A New Legacy

NY Knicks, Space Jam (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) After a season in which the NY Knicks seemed to finally gain some respect, they were teased once again on the national stage by LeBron James in his new movie, Space Jam: A New Legacy. The joke was made after LeBron’s...
ridgewater.edu

Ridgewater to offer sales course with new partner: the NBA Bucks

HUTCHINSON and WILLMAR, MN – Ever wonder about the business of professional sports teams or large-scale entertainment? Ridgewater has a slam-dunk, unique opportunity for you this fall!. The Marketing and Sales Management program will partner with the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks to offer a four-week Sales Academy as part of...
NBAchatsports.com

2021 NBA Draft: 3 Forwards the Washington Wizards could draft at #15

With a new head coach finally in place, the Washington Wizards can now turn their attention to the 2021 NBA draft. This year, the Wizards will be selecting 15th after picking 9th the previous two seasons. Washington also had the 15th overall selection in 2018 when they drafted Troy Brown Jr. out of Oregon. I don’t know if it’s a coincidence, but in the last 6 years, the Wizards have had the same spot on the draft board five times (9th pick: 2020 & 2019 and 15th pick: 2021, 2018 & 2015).
NBANBA Analysis Network

Ranking top 4 options for Wizards with No. 15 pick in 2021 NBA Draft

Bradley Beal has been the sole contributor for the Washington Wizards over the years and he has not had much help with John Wall always being injured, which is why Washington made the move before the 2020-21 NBA season began to acquire Russell Westbrook. All year long, these two superstars...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To Kyrie Irving’s Bold Nike Comment

Over the past few years, the partnership between Kyrie Irving and Nike has become one of the most lucrative endorsement deals in professional sports. The Brooklyn Nets guard has developed a signature shoe line in conjunction with the sports apparel company that has quickly become one of the most popular and recognizable products among NBA stars.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

ESPN Insider Names 3 Finalists For Wizards Coaching Job

Since the New Orleans Pelicans are planning to hire Willie Green as their head coach for the 2021-22 season, there’s only one coaching vacancy that remains. However, that could change in the very near future. According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, a few frontrunners have emerged in the Washington Wizards‘...
DesignBevNET.com

ITALICUS Rosolio Di Bergamotto Launches Art Of ITALICUS 2021: Second Edition Of Its Annual “GLOCAL” Art Contest And Digital Campaign

Working in collaboration with Moniker Culture, a world-leading urban and contemporary arts platform, Art of ITALICUS 2021 – Creative Talent calls upon both established and emerging artists, illustrators, graphic designers and painters to create works that reinterpret some of the world’s most iconic cities and their personalities with the vibrant and contemporary aesthetic of ITALICUS. It will feature a digital campaign, connecting with artists’ communities around the world to inspire competitors, while celebrating the featured cities and the local communities within them.
Basketballfastphillysports.com

WTF — PAYING CHEAPIE COMCAST FOR PEACOCK TO WATCH USA HOOPS!

As painful as it was for the USA to lose to France yesterday for its first Olympic basketball defeat since 2004, this was worse. In its own way, France 83, USA 76 was the modern equivalent to the Mike Tyson-Buster Douglas fight of Feb. 11, 1990, which also took place in Tokyo and which also took place with almost nobody watching back home.
NFLfrontofficesports.com

Bruin Capital Acquires Golf Simulator Full Swing

Golf experienced rapid growth during the pandemic. Bruin Capital is getting in on the action, acquiring a controlling stake in swing simulator company Full Swing for $160 million. The stake was purchased from North Castle Partners, which will remain a shareholder. A six-year-old private equity firm, Bruin Capital has steadily...
MLBharrisondaily.com

Nats-Phils postponed because of Washington's COVID-19 issues

PHILADE (AP) — COVID-19 issues among the Washington Nationals prompted Major League Baseball to postpone their game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to...
Chicago, ILdigitaltransactions.net

Eye on Acquiring: Shift4 Adds the United Center, And OLB Dives Deeper Into CBD

Shift4 Payments Inc. continued its expansion into sports and entertainment venues Tuesday, announcing that it will provide payment processing for Chicago’s United Center, home to the National Basketball Association’s Chicago Bulls and the Chicago Blackhawks of the National Hockey League. The payments offering relies on Shift4’s VenueNext technology. Shift4 said...
NBANBA

Pacers to Participate in MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 – The NBA announced today the game and broadcast schedules for MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021, which will take place Aug. 8-17 at Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. All 75 games of the 10-day competition will air live on television on ESPN networks or NBA TV. Every game will also be available to stream on the ESPN App.
Waldorf, MDBay Net

Fox 5 DC Zip Trip Coming To Regency Furniture Stadium

WALDORF, Md. - Fox 5 DC, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, and Explore Charles County announced that Fox 5 DC’s Zip Trip is coming to Regency Furniture Stadium on Friday, July 16th from 6-11 AM. Join Fox 5 DC for the best that Charles County has to offer at the first fan-attended Zip Trip post-COVID.

Comments / 0

Community Policy