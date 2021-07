The scenery at Memorial’s Festival of Trees will look a little different this year, as it is set to take place downtown Springfield. Memorial Medical Center Foundation has teamed up with Downtown Springfield inc. for this years event, in hopes to make it more accessible for the public. This should also help give a boost to small local businesses that are still recovering from the pandemic. Which, if you ask me, is very fitting for this year’s theme, which is “A Season of Caring.“.