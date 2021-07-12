Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Union County, NM

Double Fatal Crash on U.S. Highway 64 in Union County

krwg.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnion County- On July 11, 2021, at approximately 6:35 a.m., the New Mexico State Police investigated a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 64 near milepost 395, west of Clayton, NM. The Initial investigation indicated a 1996 Toyota 4Runner SUV, driven by a twenty-five-year-old male, was traveling west on U.S. Highway 64 when the Toyota left the roadway and entered the median. The vehicle came back onto the roadway and rolled. Two child passengers, a 5-year-old and a 3-year-old were both ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries. They were both pronounced deceased on scene by the Office of Medical Investigator. The driver, along with three other passengers in the vehicle, a 22-year-old male and female, and a 2-year-old child sustained unknown injuries in crash. They were all transported by emergency medical personnel to an area hospital.

www.krwg.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Union County, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
Clayton, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Highway#Seatbelts#Traffic Accident#Union County On#Initial
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate votes to take up infrastructure deal

The Senate on Wednesday agreed to take up a bipartisan infrastructure package, hours after senators and the White House announced they had reached a deal after weeks of closed-door haggling. Senators voted 67-32 to greenlight the debate, with 17 Republicans joining all 50 Democrats to launch a floor effort that...
SportsCNN

The latest on the Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles' sponsors offered statements of support Wednesday following her decision to pull out of Thursday's individual, all-around gymnastics competition at the Tokyo Olympics. The 24-year-old champion cited mental health concerns as the reason for her earlier withdrawal from Tuesday's team competition during interviews with reporters in Tokyo. Biles may...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate

Masks are once again emerging as a flash point on Capitol Hill after Congress’s top doctor issued new guidance and cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19. More than half a dozen Republican lawmakers refused to comply with a reinstated requirement Wednesday that everyone wear masks on the House side of the Capitol, which followed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the day before urging everyone in high-risk areas to wear masks.
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Google mandates vaccines for all employees returning to offices

Google said Wednesday it is requiring all employees returning to offices to get vaccinated, the first major tech company to make such an announcement. "Anyone coming to work on our campuses will need to be vaccinated. We’re rolling this policy out in the U.S. in the coming weeks and will expand to other regions in the coming months," CEO Sundar Pichai said in a memo, adding that "getting vaccinated is one of the most important ways to keep ourselves and our communities healthy in the months ahead."

Comments / 0

Community Policy