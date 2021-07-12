Double Fatal Crash on U.S. Highway 64 in Union County

Union County- On July 11, 2021, at approximately 6:35 a.m., the New Mexico State Police investigated a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 64 near milepost 395, west of Clayton, NM. The Initial investigation indicated a 1996 Toyota 4Runner SUV, driven by a twenty-five-year-old male, was traveling west on U.S. Highway 64 when the Toyota left the roadway and entered the median. The vehicle came back onto the roadway and rolled. Two child passengers, a 5-year-old and a 3-year-old were both ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries. They were both pronounced deceased on scene by the Office of Medical Investigator. The driver, along with three other passengers in the vehicle, a 22-year-old male and female, and a 2-year-old child sustained unknown injuries in crash. They were all transported by emergency medical personnel to an area hospital.