How to add mouse cursor highlighter apps to Windows 10

The Lockscreen of a Windows computer is the window you see every time you boot it up, right when you’re about to log into your system. The screen is highly customizable on Windows computers. Since it’s the first thing you view every time you begin to work on your computer, it’s important that it houses all the important stuff, stuff that you need to catch up with instantaneously. For many people, that can be the weather forecast for the current and upcoming days. In this article, we will be showing you how you can add the weather widget to your lock screen, and also to your desktop screen and taskbar in Windows 10.