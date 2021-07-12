Fall art show returns to Market Street in The Woodlands
Local artists and others craft creators with an itch to showcase their work can apply to appear at the 2021 Fall Fine Arts Show at Market Street. Noemi Gonzalez, director of marketing for Market Street, said the fall art event usually averages between 35-45 artist booths but there are no food vendors for attendees. After canceling the event in 2020 due to COVID-19, she said artists are ready to get out and socialize and share their work.www.houstonchronicle.com
