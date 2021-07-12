Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
The Woodlands, TX

Fall art show returns to Market Street in The Woodlands

By Jeff Forward
Houston Chronicle
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal artists and others craft creators with an itch to showcase their work can apply to appear at the 2021 Fall Fine Arts Show at Market Street. Noemi Gonzalez, director of marketing for Market Street, said the fall art event usually averages between 35-45 artist booths but there are no food vendors for attendees. After canceling the event in 2020 due to COVID-19, she said artists are ready to get out and socialize and share their work.

www.houstonchronicle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Government
The Woodlands, TX
Government
The Woodlands, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
The Woodlands, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Show#Market Street#Fine Arts#Houstonchronicle Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
News Break
Marketing
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to ask federal workers to get vaccinated or face testing -source

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to announce on Thursday that all civilian federal workers will need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or face regular testing, social distancing, mask requirements and travel limits, a source familiar with the matter said. Biden, who will deliver...
SportsPosted by
Fox News

Simone Biles addresses fans after withdrawing from Olympic events

Simone Biles, the superstar gymnast who pulled out of both the individual and team all-around competitions at the Tokyo Games, addressed her fans on Twitter late Wednesday to thank them for the support. "The outpouring love & support I’ve receive has made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Covid vaccine mandates are on the rise. Will that move the needle?

Federal and state employers and some private businesses are edging closer to requiring workers to be vaccinated in a larger effort to combat the intensifying resurgence of Covid-19, which should help drive down infections and jump-start stalling immunization rates, health and legal experts say. "Every little bit helps," Dr. Aaron...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate

Masks are once again emerging as a flash point on Capitol Hill after Congress’s top doctor issued new guidance and cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19. More than half a dozen Republican lawmakers refused to comply with a reinstated requirement Wednesday that everyone wear masks on the House side of the Capitol, which followed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the day before urging everyone in high-risk areas to wear masks.
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Google mandates vaccines for all employees returning to offices

Google said Wednesday it is requiring all employees returning to offices to get vaccinated, the first major tech company to make such an announcement. "Anyone coming to work on our campuses will need to be vaccinated. We’re rolling this policy out in the U.S. in the coming weeks and will expand to other regions in the coming months," CEO Sundar Pichai said in a memo, adding that "getting vaccinated is one of the most important ways to keep ourselves and our communities healthy in the months ahead."

Comments / 0

Community Policy