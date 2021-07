Click the Buzz Me button to receive email notifications when this writer publishes a new article or a new article in this column is published. More than 130 supporters gathered at Tony’s for the 6th Annual Wine Dinner benefiting The Women’s Fund for Health Education and Resilience, chaired by Joanna and Brad Marks. Houston restaurateur Donna Vallone guided guests through a four-course meal with wine pairings. The evening included reflections from Victoria Balderas, who shared how The Women’s Fund has impacted her life through its free programs. Houston’s American Idol Season 12 finalist Vincent Powell, along with the Houston Ensemble Band, provided entertainment. The event raised more than $135,000 to ensure Houston-area women and girls have access to free resources to advocate for their health.