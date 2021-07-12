Cancel
Johnson & Johnson in discussion with FDA regarding COVID-19 vaccine side effects

By Syndicated Content
mymixfm.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Johnson & Johnson said on Monday it was in discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration about rare cases of a neurological disorder, Guillain-Barré syndrome, that have been reported following vaccination with the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. The chance of having Guillain-Barré syndrome occur is very low and the...

ScienceMedicalXpress

Ivermectin treatment in humans for COVID-19

Ivermectin, a drug used to treat parasites such as scabies in humans and intestinal helminths in cattle, was screened in 2020 for activity against COVID-19. Laboratory tests suggested a weak effect on SARS-CoV-2 virus in a test tube but did not seem feasible in humans as the doses needed would be large. However, small early trials suggested large effects on mortality, and this has led to some advocacy groups lobbying for its widespread introduction worldwide.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Americans who got Johnson & Johnson's Covid vaccine are 'mixing and matching' by getting Pfizer or Moderna boosters due to fears over the Indian 'Delta' variant

Some Americans who got Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine are seeking out booster shots of other vaccines despite the practice not recommended by U.S. health officials. Those seeking extra doses want more protection as the Indian 'Delta' variant spreads across the U.S. cases with studies showing that J&J is...
Hays County, TXhaysfreepress.com

J&J efficacy against delta variant in question

Based on a preliminary study, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine may not be as effective in protecting against the Delta and Lambda variants, according to a study. The study was conducted in a laboratory using blood samples, which may not be what is reflected in the real world. Still, authors of the study suggested that those who received one J&J vaccine may need a booster shot, which may be more effective if taken as the mRNA form, used by Pfizer and Moderna.
Oregon Stateoregontoday.net

Vaccinations in Oregon, July 29

Wednesday, OHA reported that 5,499 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 2,981 doses were administered on July 27 and 2,518 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on July 27. The seven-day running average is now 4,610 doses per day. Oregon has now administered 2,647,798 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,780,671 first and second doses of Moderna and 179,885 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Wednesday, 2,477,608 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,302,395 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS). To date, 3,010,095 doses of Pfizer, 2,288,400 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
Indianapolis, INInside Indiana Business

FDA Broadens Authorization of Lilly's COVID Treatment

INDIANAPOLIS - Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE: LLY) says the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has broadened the Emergency Use Authorization for baricitinib to allow for treatment with or without remdesivir. The previous EUA was previously restricted to use only in combination with remdesivir, a drug produced by California-based Gilead Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD).
Public HealthPosted by
DFW Community News

Baylor Scott & White Requiring COVID-19 Vaccines for All Employees

Baylor Scott & White Health says their entire workforce must be vaccinated against COVID-19 within the next two months. BSW Health, a statewide healthcare provider with 51 hospitals across the state and nearly 50,000 employees, said in a statement released Wednesday they were requiring all "employees, providers, volunteers, vendors, students, and contract staff" to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1.
Industryabc27.com

Johnson & Johnson manufactured vaccine’s shelf life increases

(WHTM) — According to an FDA U.S. Food & Drug Administration letter, the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine shelf life has increased as of July 28. When stored at 2 – 8 degrees Celsius, the shelf life for the Johnson & Johnson manufactured vaccine is extended from 4.5 months to 6 months.
Cancerbiospace.com

Thetis Pharmaceuticals Receives Orphan Drug Designation from FDA for Resolvin E1 Therapy for Pancreatic Cancer

RIDGEFIELD, CT – Thetis Pharmaceuticals (“Thetis”), a leading developer of Resolvin-based therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug designation to TP-317 for treatment of pancreatic cancer. “TP-317 is a first-in-class Resolvin E1 therapy that offers a transformative...
Medical & Biotechdrugstorenews.com

Merck obtains FDA OK for new indication of Keytruda

Keytruda is now approved for 30 indications. The Food and Drug Administration has cleared Keytruda, Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, for the treatment of patients with high-risk early-stage triple-negative breast cancer in combination with chemotherapy as neoadjuvant treatment and then continued as a single agent as adjuvant treatment after surgery. TNBC is...
Pharmaceuticalshealthleadersmedia.com

Some people are seeking out a second dose of Covid-19 vaccine after getting J&J shot

Jason Gallagher, an infectious disease pharmacist in Philadelphia had gotten the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine through a clinical trial in November, but this summer he didn't like the direction Covid-19 cases were taking due to variants. "Come June, I started to get nervous about this Delta variant spreading and had some travel plans," said Gallagher, a clinical professor at Temple University School of Pharmacy. So, Gallagher decided to get a dose of a different mRNA vaccine, even though he was already considered fully protected with his single dose of the J&J vaccine.
Industryhealthleadersmedia.com

Worries about the Delta variant could be overdone based on clues from Johnson & Johnson, Abbott, and Intuitive Surgical

Seemingly everywhere you turn these days. there's bad news about the coronavirus delta variant. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky recently said the delta variant is "one of the most infectious respiratory viruses we know of." The highly contagious strain is the culprit behind increasing COVID-19 cases across the U.S. and much of the world.
Public Healthmymixfm.com

Veterans agency to require COVID-19 vaccinations for staff

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday said it would require its doctors and other medical staff to get COVID-19 vaccines, becoming the first federal agency to impose such a mandate. “It’s the best way to keep Veterans safe, especially as the Delta variant spreads across the...

