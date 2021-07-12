Johnson & Johnson in discussion with FDA regarding COVID-19 vaccine side effects

Wednesday, OHA reported that 5,499 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 2,981 doses were administered on July 27 and 2,518 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on July 27. The seven-day running average is now 4,610 doses per day. Oregon has now administered 2,647,798 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,780,671 first and second doses of Moderna and 179,885 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Wednesday, 2,477,608 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,302,395 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS). To date, 3,010,095 doses of Pfizer, 2,288,400 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.