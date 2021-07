The secondary retail market is thriving in Sterling, as evidenced by the recent move of Patriot Pawn into new, more spacious digs. Nick Myers opened Patriot Pawn in 2015 at 330 N. Third Street, in part of what was once, decades ago, Ray Smith Motors. The rest of the building was occupied by Mirror Image Auto Body. As Myers’ business grew, the auto body shop opened more space for him until the building was figuratively bulging at the seams.