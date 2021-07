Ethiopian leaders warned Wednesday they were ready to launch a new offensive against their "enemies" after rebels pushed deeper into Tigray, effectively tearing up a government-declared ceasefire in the war-torn region. Tigrayan forces this week claimed a series of fresh battlefield gains, two weeks after sweeping through much of the northern region and recapturing Tigray's capital Mekele in a stunning turnaround eight months into the conflict. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, a winner of the Nobel Prize, said the government -- which announced its ceasefire on June 28 -- chose peace at a "cost" in the hope it would quell fighting, allow farmers to plant harvest, and facilitate aid into the stricken region. But Ethiopia's enemies were "unable to rest without conflict" and posed a threat that must be curbed, he said.