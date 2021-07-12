Cancel
Coming together to watch film while staying apart

Concord Monitor
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsk someone who experienced speaker boxes, mosquito coils, and memories of the intermission video in the background while Danny Zuko from the film Grease croons, “Sandy” in his best falsetto, and you are bound to witness a familiar warm wistful expression. And what of that sparkling technicolor memory of the refreshment video? It was created in 1957 and is still playing on drive-in screens to this day. When hot dogs and cups of soda are dancing larger than life on a 45-foot-tall screen, it’s almost impossible not to make your way to the concession stand.

Musicwclk.com

Chan Hall: Stay A While

Grammy nominated Jazz artist Chan Hall returns with a nice mellow track featuring Tony Craddock Jr. This Wilson, North Carolina native who now calls Richmond Virginai home continues his hit music making ways with Stay Awhile. Teaming his keyboard skills with those of Saxophonist Tony Craddock delivers a song that will make you want to cozy up to your radio or hug that someone special. This cut from his new album Somethin' 2 Prove will make perfect sense when you hear Stay Awhile on Serenade to The City weekday evenings 10p on Jazz 91.9 WCLK.
MoviesThe Stranger

This Weekend: Watch Luca While Swimming!

What could be a more appropriate place to watch the movie Luca than in a large body of water? The Evergreen Community Aquatics Center will host a dive-in movie night this weekend, featuring the new animated Pixar film that is about two completely different things depending on whether you are heterosexual or queer. Anyone age 10 and up is welcome, and a reservation is required — it’s like the Arclight, but wet. This is the start of a summer Disney-movie series that will include The Incredibles 2 and Cruella; why Finding Nemo, The Thirteenth Year, or Ponyo aren’t on the agenda is a mystery for the ages. Keep your eyes peeled for sea monsters!
Trio to come together to perform "gems"

Trio to come together to perform “gems”

DOVER - On Sunday, August 1, at 4 pm, the Trio Amphion, a trio of baroque musicians, will be in concert at the West Dover Congregational Church. The concert will feature “gems of the high baroque” including Rameau, Bach, Telemann, Leclair, Couperin, Corelli, and Marais. Support local journalism. Access to...
Snowmass, COAspen Times

Snowmass history: “Breaking Away,” coming together

“Screenwriter Steve Teisch (left), who wrote screen and movie scripts for ‘Breaking Away,’ was in Snowmass last week for the Coors International bicycle classic where he ran into Shaun Cassidy; Cassidy starred in the TV series of ‘Breaking Away,’” noted a caption to an image in a July 1981 edition of The Aspen Times.
MoviesPlayStation LifeStyle

‘Stay’ Is a 7-Min Film Set In The Last of Us Universe and It’s Worth Watching

A team of 40+ filmmakers and VFX artists have released a 7-min film inspired by The Last of Us, and it’s pretty incredible. Titled ‘Stay,’ the film tells the story of two survivors journeying through a ruthless world in hopes of making it to the Santa Monica Pier. We consider the film spoiler free but if you’re worried about potential spoilers, X out now.
Boston, MAcbslocal.com

WATCH: Jon Hamm Meets Dogs While Filming Movie In Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Imagine taking your dog for a walk and meeting Jon Hamm. It happened to a woman in the South End last week, where the actor was filming a new movie. Katrina Kagan posted video to Instagram of Hamm meeting her Yorkie Otis and Teddy. Hamm asked Otis to sit, but he refused to follow directions.
Moviescambridgema.gov

Alone Together – Film & Discussion

This is a new approach to our film & discussion group. We will get together on Zoom to view a 12 minute Youtube video and then have a discussion about it.
Five generations come together

Five generations come together

The Seward family recently got together for a five-generation photo. Dennis Seward, center, sitting, is holding his great-great granddaughter Elena Kay Ford. Sitting next to Dennis is his daughter, Tina Douglas. Dennis’ grandson, Josh Jeffries, is standing on the right, and great-granddaughter, Abby Jeffries is on the far left.
Enjoy Summer While Staying Safe

Enjoy Summer While Staying Safe

Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French, is showing us great products to help you stay safe as you enjoy summer. For more mom hacks and parenting tips follow Sherri on Instagram @momhint.
Netflix to come up with new film

Netflix to come up with new film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 28 (ANI): Actors Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte and Huma S Qureshi will be seen sharing screen space with each other in Netflix's upcoming thriller 'Monica, O My Darling'. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film will revolve around a young man who desperately tries to make it...
Weight LossPosted by
The US Sun

American Pickers’ Frank Fritz looks unrecognizable after 65-lb weight loss as he resurfaces for first time in one year

AMERICAN Pickers star Frank Fritz looks unrecognizable after losing 65 pounds as he resurfaces for the first time in over one year in The Sun's exclusive photos. Frank, 57, hasn’t appeared on History Channel’s American Pickers since March 2020, and viewers have been speculating about what led to the star’s mysterious mid-season disappearance.
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Dot

‘This is about the most disgusting thing I’ve seen’: People are horrified by interracial couple’s slavery-inspired wedding photoshoot

An engaged interracial couple did a pre-wedding shoot inspired by slavery. And as could be predicted, Black Twitter and TikTok had significant questions, answers, and all the memes. The shocking photos were initially posted to Instagram, though it is unclear who they belong to as the handle and other indicators...
Real EstatePosted by
Daily Mail

Apartment in Edwardian mansion which was used as a film set owned by Thunderbirds creator Gerry Anderson and comes complete with riverside mooring on the River Thames goes on the market for £700,000

A stunning property situated within an Edwardian mansion which was once the production house and film set for the iconic television series Thunderbirds is on the market for £700,000. Islet Park House, in Maidenhead, Berkshire, used to be the home of TV and film producer Gerry Anderson, who created the...
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Ridge Stops Wedding, Discovers Finn’s Dark And Complicated Past

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that a mysterious woman shows up at the Forrester mansion. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) tells a secret to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). However, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) is alarmed by Finn’s secretive past and wants the wedding delayed. However, a bombshell could change “SINN” forever.

