Coming together to watch film while staying apart
Ask someone who experienced speaker boxes, mosquito coils, and memories of the intermission video in the background while Danny Zuko from the film Grease croons, "Sandy" in his best falsetto, and you are bound to witness a familiar warm wistful expression. And what of that sparkling technicolor memory of the refreshment video? It was created in 1957 and is still playing on drive-in screens to this day. When hot dogs and cups of soda are dancing larger than life on a 45-foot-tall screen, it's almost impossible not to make your way to the concession stand.
