Treylon Burks sponsored by outdoor and hunting gear company

Football Time in Tennessee is nearly here as the Vols start preseason practice next week ahead of the 2021 season, the program's first under new head coach JoshHeupel. With a new coaching staff and a new-look roster after sweeping changes throughout the offseason, Tennessee isn't lacking in unknowns and questions to answer in the weeks leading up to the Thursday night opener against Bowling Green on Sept 2. Before the Vols hit the practice field on Aug. 4, GoVols247 will break down some of the biggest storylines to watch next month.