Treylon Burks sponsored by outdoor and hunting gear company
Arkansas junior wide receiver Treylon Burks has apparently reached a sponsorship deal with the Springdale (Ark.) based Banded Holdings, a company that sells outdoor and hunting gear. The noted outdoorsman is a preseason All-American according to at least two publications, and this is his first known deal since collegiate athletes were officially allowed to start profiting off their name, image and likeness (NIL).247sports.com
