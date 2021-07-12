Cancel
Treylon Burks sponsored by outdoor and hunting gear company

By Trey Biddy
247Sports
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArkansas junior wide receiver Treylon Burks has apparently reached a sponsorship deal with the Springdale (Ark.) based Banded Holdings, a company that sells outdoor and hunting gear. The noted outdoorsman is a preseason All-American according to at least two publications, and this is his first known deal since collegiate athletes were officially allowed to start profiting off their name, image and likeness (NIL).

