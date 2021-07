MISSOULA - The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) is working to contain the Anderson Hill Fire located one mile southeast of Garnet Ghost Town in Granite, Powell, and Missoula Counties. Under Montana Department of Natural Resources & Conservation (DNRC) wildland fire protection, the Missoula Unit of the DNRC Southwestern Land Office responded and is employing full suppression strategies. There are values at risk-evacuation orders and warnings are being issued. Initially reported on July 15 at 10 acres, the fire grew quickly despite being met with aggressive initial attack from the air with air tankers and heavy helicopters. The cause of the fire is under investigation.