Delaware Ends State of Emergency Tuesday

Through First State Compassion, a Wilmington dispensary, these four Delaware women succeed with their health and careers. As one of the states that pioneered the medical marijuana industry, Delaware has also become a role model for women in the cannabis business. Nearly 37 percent of senior-level jobs at cannabis companies in the state are held by women, according to a Marijuana Business Daily survey, far higher than the national average of 21 percent for female executives in all U.S. businesses. With many new, fast-growing cannabis firms looking to bring in experienced people, the industry offers a budding opportunity for women working in other professions to make a change and advance their careers.