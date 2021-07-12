Cancel
Delaware Ends State of Emergency Tuesday

By Cassandra Semyon
WBOC
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOVER, De. - It was March 12th, 2020 when Governor John Carney signed the state of emergency order into effect and ultimately began a long stretch of COVID-19 restrictions. Now, after 29 modifications and 16 months, the governor announced today that he has signed an order to end the executive order, effective Tuesday. The termination of the state of emergency ends the remaining COVID restrictions around the state and signals a return to normalcy. Delaware's 86 long term care facilities will still follow the visitation and testing protocols set over the last 16 months, according to DPH.

