Sun Capital Partners acquires digital mortgage solutions provider LoanLogics

IRVINE, Calif., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain payment adoption is growing fast because it offers an easy way to send and receive payments on a global scale. In a world where people are using the Internet for all types of services, crypto is definitely the future. Besides promising the easiest way to manage asset portfolios for all kinds of digital asset management, WageCan is taking another giant step toward providing progressive business experience solutions. We continue to expand into new areas to meet the ever-growing demand for accessible avenues to multifunctional digital asset HR & Payroll solutions simultaneously.