CHILLICOTHE — As Missouri Bicentennial celebrations pop up throughout the state, the Livingston County Library is doing its part to honor Missouri as the 24th state to enter the United States. The public is invited to examine the state’s past, particularly Missouri’s Jewish history, as part of the library’s summer reading program. Individuals are invited to join guest speaker Mara Cohen Ioannides who will present How Jews Helped Create Missouri at the library. Adult Services Coordinator Kirsten Mouton, from the Livingston County Library, has more about how the author and the library became acquainted.