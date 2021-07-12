Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Standard Lithium Stock Added to Rare Earth, Strategic Metals EFT

By Kyle Massey
Arkansas Business
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStandard Lithium Ltd., the Canadian company producing lithium from south Arkansas’ subterranean brine, announced Monday that its stock has been added to an important exchange traded fund in the mining industry, the VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals EFT. The fund, traded under REMX, posted Standard to its mix on June...

www.arkansasbusiness.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rare Earth#Eft#South Arkansas#Infrastructure#Standard Lithium Ltd#Canadian#Remx#The Nyse American#Standard Lithium#Tsx Venture Exchange#Cusip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Marketsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Emgold Receives Approval To Trade on the OTCQB Market

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Emgold Mining Corporation (TSXV:EMR)(OTCQB:EGMCF)(FRA:EMLM)(BSE:EMLM) ('Emgold' or the 'Company is pleased to announce that after successfully completing the application process, the Company was approved for quotation on the OTCQB®, operated by the OTC Markets Groups. The Company's common shares will begin trading on the OTCQB today, July 30, 2021, at the opening of the market, under its current U.S. stock symbol 'EGMCF' and will remain listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol 'EMR'.
Marketsaustinnews.net

Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Listing on Canadian Securities Exchange, Trading to Commence

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Element79 Gold Corp. (the 'Company') (CSE:ELEM) is pleased to announce it has obtained a receipt for its final prospectus filed with the securities regulatory authorities in the Provinces of British Columbia and Ontario (the 'Prospectus'). The Company has also filed its listing statement (the 'Listing Statement') supporting its listing application with the Canadian Securities Exchange ('CSE'). The Company's common shares will begin trading on the CSE on August 3, 2021, under the stock symbol 'ELEM'. A copy of the Prospectus and Listing Statement are available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Blue Sky Uranium Closes Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC, July 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF),"Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed the final tranche of the non-brokered private placement financing announced on July 12, 2021 consisting of 4,264,000 units in this tranche for a total of 12,977,750 units at a price of $0.16 per unit for total gross proceeds of $2,076,440.
Businessbuffalonynews.net

Great Atlantic Announces Closing of $1.45 Million Private Placement by Mr. Eric Sprott

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. THUNDER BAY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV:GR) (the 'Company' or 'Great Atlantic'), is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the 'Private Placement') for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,450,000 in units of the Company (the 'Units') at a price of $0.50 per Unit. Mr. Eric Sprott, through 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation which is beneficially owned by him, subscribed for the entirety of the Private Placement.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Nevada Sunrise Announces Closing of Debt Settlement

VANCOUVER, BC, July 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) announces that following its news release of June 21, 2021, it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") for a shares-for-debt transaction to settle an aggregate of $18,793.48 in indebtedness to the Company's independent directors through the issuance of 221,099 common shares of the Company (the "Settlement Shares"), at a deemed price of $0.085 per Settlement Share (the "Debt Settlement"). Accordingly, the Company announces that it has completed the Debt Settlement. The Settlement Shares are subject to the statutory hold period of four months and a day, expiring December 1, 2021.
Businessaustinnews.net

Barksdale Provides Debt Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Barksdale Resources Corp. ('Barksdale' or the 'Company') (TSXV:BRO)(OTCQX:BRKCF) would like to provide the following update. The TSX Venture Exchange is still reviewing the filing documentation pertaining to an assignment of debt and security agreement (the 'Agreement') dated May 11, 2021 between the Company, Denman Island Chocolate Ltd. (Daniel Terry) (the 'Assignor') and Regal Resources Inc. ('Regal'), whereby the Company can acquire 100% of the Assignor's interest in a series of loan agreements between the Assignor and Regal (collectively, the 'Assigned Agreements').
IndustryBusiness Insider

Mich Resources to Acquire Advanced Copper Exploration Project in Peru via Reverse Takeover

CSE – MICH. VANCOUVER, BC, July 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Mich Resources Ltd. (CSE: MICH) ("Mich" or the "Company") announced that it has signed a term sheet (the "Term Sheet") dated July 27, 2021 for the acquisition of the advanced stage Pecoy copper exploration project located in Peru (the "Pecoy Project"). The signatories to the Term Sheet include Pembrook Copper Corp. ("Pembrook"), Minera Andina de Exploraciones SAA ("Minandex") and UMS Projects LP ("UMS"). The Term Sheet contemplates that the Pecoy Project will be acquired from Pembrook and Minandex for cash and Mich shares that will be immediately distributed by Pembrook to its shareholders. UMS acted as finder and facilitated the negotiations of the transaction ("Transaction") which will constitute a reverse take-over ("RTO") of Mich when completed.
ElectronicsStamford Advocate

Sakuu Corporation Develops 3Ah Lithium Metal Solid-state Battery that Offers Improved Energy Performance over Market's Existing Options

SAN JOSE, Calif. (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. Sakuu Corporation (previously KeraCel Inc.), the leader in automated multi-process additive manufacturing (AM), today announced that it has developed a 3Ah lithium-metal solid-state battery (SSB) that equals or betters current lithium-ion batteries. Sakuú has been developing its first generation SSB battery technology alongside...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Pacific Ridge's Common Shares Trading on The OTCQB; Kliyul Copper-Gold Project Update

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2021) - Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: PEX) (OTCQB: PEXZF) ("Pacific Ridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTC Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the ticker symbol "PEXZF". B. Riley Securities acted as the Company's OTCQB sponsor. B. Riley Securities, Inc. is a full-service investment bank and subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, Inc., based in Los Angeles with offices across the United States, providing corporate finance, research, sales and trading services.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Wealth Closes Final Tranche of Strategic Investment for Total of $3,036,000

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2021) - Wealth Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: WML) (OTCQB: WMLLF) (SSE: WMLCL) (FSE: EJZN) (the "Company" or "Wealth"), reports, pursuant to its news releases dated June 21, 2021, May 25, 2021, June 11, 2021 and July 15, 2021 (the "Placement"), that it has closed a fourth and final tranche of the Placement. On July 30, 2021 the Company issued an additional 3,100,000 units for gross proceeds of $930,000. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Share") at $0.30 and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional share of the Company for a period of two years from the date of issuance at a price of $0.45 per share.
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Elixxer's Largest Holding, Little Green Pharma, Completes Transformational Quarter

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2021) - Elixxer Ltd. (TSXV: ELXR) (OTCQB: ELIXF) ("Elixxer" or the "Company) is pleased to announce that, further to it press release dated June 24, 2021 in which it was announced that Little Green Pharma ("LGP") had successfully acquired a CACP/GMP medical cannabis facility in Denmark, LGP has also completed a AUD$27.2 million equity placement with existing institutional and sophisticated investors, including a AUD$15 million commitment (representing 11% of LGP) from Hancock Prospecting Pty Limited - controlled by one of Australia's wealthiest families. As per LGP's quarterly report released on July 27, 2021, LGP has also seen a record growth in underlying patient demand in Australia with a 37% increase in new patients compared to the previous quarter and a 25% increase in products dispensed since Q3FY21. According to Freshleaf Analytics, the Australian medical cannabis market is estimated to surpass AUD$200M in 2021 - a twofold increase from 2020 and, according to Prohibition Partners, to surpass AUD$2 billion by 2028. LGP saw its international sales momentum resume, with deliveries recommenced to Demecan, LGP's German wholesaler, following Demecan's receipt of necessary regulatory approvals. LGP ended the quarter with a strong balance sheet and cash. As of June 30, 2021, Elixxer held approximately 27.4 million shares of Little Green Pharma (ASX: LGP) representing 15.5% of the total outstanding shares outstanding. For additional information on LGP, please click: LGP share price and company information for ASX: LGP.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Poda Announces CDN$15 Million Private Placement With An Institutional Investor

VANCOUVER, BC, July 29, 2021 /CNW/ - PODA LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. ("Poda" or the "Company") (CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC PINK: PODAF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a private institutional investor for gross proceeds of CDN$15.0 million in a private placement in the United States (the "Private Placement"). Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Company will issue 7,500,000 common shares (each, a "Common Share") and 7,500,000 warrants to purchase Common Shares ("Warrants") at a purchase price of CDN$2.00 per Common Share and associated Warrant. Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase an additional Common Share at a price of CDN$2.50 for three years from the closing date of the Private Placement.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Skychain's Debt Settlement Transaction

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2021) - Skychain Technologies Inc. (TSXV: SCT) (OTCQB: SKTCF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Exchange has approved a debt settlement with Houston BC Mining Power Corp. previously announced on June 7, 2021. Pursuant to the settlement, the Company issued 243,590 common shares (the "Settlement Shares") at a deemed price of $0.78 per share to settle $190,000 of debt owing to Houston BC Mining Power Corp. The Settlement Shares are subject to a hold period of four months and one day.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Lendified Completes Shares for Debt Transaction

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2021) - Lendified Holdings Inc. (TSXV: LHI) (formerly, Hampton Bay Capital Inc.) (the "Company" or "Lendified") is pleased to announce that it has completed its shares for debt settlement as announced on May 14, 2021 and July 29, 2021. The Company has settled an aggregate of $10,618,310.53 of outstanding indebtedness with certain creditors (the "Debt Conversion") through the issuance of 212,366,210 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.05 per share. The common shares issued are subject to a four-month hold period under applicable law expiring on December 1, 2021.
MarketsBusiness Insider

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

ALPHA LITHIUM CORPORATION ("ALLI") BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Substitutional Listing, Delist. TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an arrangement agreement dated as of June 16, 2021, among Alpha Lithium Corporation. ("Alpha Lithium") and its wholly-owned subsidiaries Beta Energy Corp. ("Spinco") and Voltaic Minerals (USA), Inc. ("Voltaic") pursuant to which the parties will complete a plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Plan of Arrangement").
BusinessBusiness Insider

Prodigy announces closing of acquisition of FICANEX Technology

TORONTO, July 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Prodigy Ventures Inc. (TSXV: PGV) ("Prodigy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that today it has completed the previously announced acquisition of FICANEX Technology Limited Partnership ("FICANEX Technology"), a Fintech platform business, for a purchase price of $4,000,000 (the "Transaction") (see press release dated July 12, 2021).
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Uniserve Announces Update On 7,000,000 Unit Private Placement At $0.10 Per Unit

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniserve Communications Corporation (the "Company") wishes to announce that it has received TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX") approval to a thirty (30) day extension in time to file for final approval and closing of the subject placement which was announced June 8, 2021. The terms of the placement remain unchanged in that 7,000,000 Units have been offered at $0.10 per Unit with each Unit consisting of one common share and one transferrable share purchase warrant exercisable for a period of two years from the date of distribution on a 1:1 basis at $0.12 per share during year one, and $0.15 per share during year two. Total proceeds of $700,000 will be used for working capital. The placement is anticipated to close in the next thirty days with approximately fifty per cent (50%) being taken by management and insiders of the Company. No finder's fees or commissions will be paid pursuant to this placement and it remains subject to final TSX approval.
IndustryBusiness Insider

Kenorland Minerals Announces Option of the Rupert Lithium Project to Li-FT Power Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD)(FSE: 3WQ0) ("Kenorland" or "the Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into an option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with Li-FT Power Ltd. ("Li-FT"), a private British Columbia company pursuant to which Li-FT has been granted the sole and exclusive option (the "Option") to acquire a 100% interest in and to the Rupert property (the "Property"), located near James Bay, Quebec.
Business Insider

O3 Mining Acquires a 100% Interest In The Denain-Pershing Property At East Cadillac

TORONTO, July 28, 2021 /CNW/ - O3 Mining Inc. (TSXV: OIII) (OTCQX: OIIIF) ("O3 Mining" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has fulfilled the conditions of the option agreement with Renforth Resources Inc. ("Renforth") on the Denain-Pershing property ("Property") to earn-in an 80% ownership interest in the Property, and has purchased the remaining 20% interest in the Property, and now holds a 100% interest in the Property.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Sun Summit Announces Closing of C$5.0 Million Brokered Private Placement

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2021) - Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced brokered private placement for gross proceeds of C$ 4,000,000 (the "Offering"). Due to strong demand, the co-lead agents and joint bookrunners, Red Cloud Securities Inc. and Eventus Capital Corp. (collectively, the "Agents"), fully exercised their option to increase the total gross proceeds of the Offering to C$5,000,000.

Comments / 0

Community Policy