Standard Lithium Stock Added to Rare Earth, Strategic Metals EFT

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2021) - Elixxer Ltd. (TSXV: ELXR) (OTCQB: ELIXF) ("Elixxer" or the "Company) is pleased to announce that, further to it press release dated June 24, 2021 in which it was announced that Little Green Pharma ("LGP") had successfully acquired a CACP/GMP medical cannabis facility in Denmark, LGP has also completed a AUD$27.2 million equity placement with existing institutional and sophisticated investors, including a AUD$15 million commitment (representing 11% of LGP) from Hancock Prospecting Pty Limited - controlled by one of Australia's wealthiest families. As per LGP's quarterly report released on July 27, 2021, LGP has also seen a record growth in underlying patient demand in Australia with a 37% increase in new patients compared to the previous quarter and a 25% increase in products dispensed since Q3FY21. According to Freshleaf Analytics, the Australian medical cannabis market is estimated to surpass AUD$200M in 2021 - a twofold increase from 2020 and, according to Prohibition Partners, to surpass AUD$2 billion by 2028. LGP saw its international sales momentum resume, with deliveries recommenced to Demecan, LGP's German wholesaler, following Demecan's receipt of necessary regulatory approvals. LGP ended the quarter with a strong balance sheet and cash. As of June 30, 2021, Elixxer held approximately 27.4 million shares of Little Green Pharma (ASX: LGP) representing 15.5% of the total outstanding shares outstanding. For additional information on LGP, please click: LGP share price and company information for ASX: LGP.