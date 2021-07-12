Judge questions treatment of suspended horse trainer Baffert

“From the Spa” returns to keep you up-to-date on horses bred in the mid-Atlantic racing in Saratoga stakes. The Grade II Honorable Miss Handicap is featured on Wednesday’s Saratoga card in the ninth race. Scheduled to be run at six furlongs on the dirt, this $200,000 race for fillies and mares four years old and up has a solid field of nine with every entry having won at least $100,000 lifetime. Still relatively lightly raced with $135,000 in career earnings is Don’t Call Me Mary, a 12/1 morning line longshot who has won four races in eight tries with two seconds. That fifty percent clip puts her ahead of her peers in this field, and makes this Pennsylvania bred filly by El Padrino – Monette, by Not for Love very dangerous in this spot. Breaking from the six post, Don’t Call Me Mary has the red hot Luis Saez in the irons partnered with the always solid Todd Pletcher as her trainer. With these connections and her consistency finding the winner’s circle, Don’t Call Me Mary looks to show that she belongs with this group and can compete at the stakes level.