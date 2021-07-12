Theresa A. Barney

SF writer and music critic Patricia Kennealy-Morrison, 75, died July 23, 2021. Patricia Kennely was born March 4, 1946 in Brooklyn NY and grew up in Long Island NY. She attended St. Bonaventure University, where she studied journalism, and Binghamton University, graduating with an English Literature BA. After college she worked at Macmillan as a lexicographer and editorial assistant. She was one of the first women rock and roll critics, and was a writer and later editor-in-chief for music magazine Jazz & Pop in the 1960s. She also worked in advertising.
