Obituaries

Theresa A. Barney

 16 days ago

Theresa A. Barney, 75, wife of Roger Barney, Adams, passed away Thursday July 8th at the Samaritan Medical Center. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.

