Dorcas J. Michaels

Brockport – Passed away at the age of 95 on July 11, 2021. She was predeceased by her parents, Edward Earl and Lillian Wilcox; her husband, Jack Michaels and her nephew, David Bannister. She is survived by two sisters, Margaret Bannister and Patricia Lorback; nieces Christine Barrett and Cindy Kirkman; nephews, Rick Bannister, Michael and Todd Lorback. She was a lifetime member of the Nativity Church BVM and a longtime member of Catholic Daughters and the American Legion Auxiliary. Dorcas worked at Lincoln Rochester Bank and Booth Insurance. Dorcas had a lifetime love of Brockport. She had a great respect of the history of Brockport and was happy to share her knowledge with anyone who asked.