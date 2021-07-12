Cancel
Beauty & Fashion

The Beauty Products Ashley Graham Uses to the Last Drop

By Daise Bedolla, @daisebedolla
thecut.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the Beauty Group, a Facebook community co-founded by the Cut and the Strategist, people chat all day long about the products they love — the ones so good they’ll make you hit that little “auto-refill” box at checkout. Below, we asked one of our favorite beauty pros to share her own selections.

Ashley Graham
Heron Preston
#Hair Products#Skin Care#Dry Skin#The Beauty Group#Shave#Spf#Concealer
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Beauty & Fashion
Facebook
Fashion
Instagram
Celebrities
New York City, NYIn Style

Rihanna Wore a See-Through Blouse and the Tiniest Mini Skirt

Rihanna's fashion tour across Manhattan (and anywhere she goes really) is endless inspiration for tackling a summer of nostalgic trends, a la her iconic pink fuzzy bucket hat and matching dress. And now her latest New York City look was another head turner — I'm taking notes. The Fenty Beauty...
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Ashley Graham & Justin Ervin Expecting Baby #2

Graham is expecting her second child with husband Justin Ervin. On Tuesday, she wrote, “The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories. i'm just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us ❤️.”. Along with her post, Graham...
MusicCosmopolitan

Miley Cyrus just showed off her real skin texture in a no-makeup sunbathing selfie

Miley Cyrus has been entertaining us no end with her recent transformations, proving that nothing is off limits when it comes to the mullet-loving wild child of music. So, while we're busy getting our half-head of highlights and trim (no split ends for us!) Miley has been rocking (literally) a different 'do almost daily - matching her makeup to her mohawk for the full-package aesthetic.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin’s Family Photos With Kids Over the Years

From model to mom! Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin have shared sweet shots over the years since starting their family. The couple wed in August 2010, announcing on their ninth anniversary that their first child was on the way. “Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life,” the A New Model author captioned her August 2019 Instagram reveal. “It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin. Life is about to get even better.”
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Ma'am, Your Outfit Is Sizzling: See Dua Lipa and Jennie From Blackpink's Stylish LA Mirror Selfie

Image Source: Getty / Jay L. Clendenin, Getty / The Chosunilbo JNS. Piling onto the list of celebrities we never knew hung out together are Dua Lipa and Jennie Kim from Blackpink, aka the Sunglasses Sisters (TM). Since the mere mention of their names in the same sentences has us eager for a song collab, their color-coordinated crop tops and matching black pants have us deeply curious about whether there's a hidden messages in their most recent snap together during a hangout in LA. "Peek into the week," Dua captioned the post, which showed the two singers side by side in front of a cloudy mirror, posing like the two-person girl group we never knew we needed.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
StyleCaster

Kendall Jenner’s ‘Elle’ Cover Has Me Craving Sweater Weather In July

Another month, another Kendall Jenner magazine cover. This time around, Jenner appeared on the cover of Elle’s August 2021 issue in fall’s finest fashions. I have a quick question: Should I be wearing sweaters in the summertime? Or should I be buying them now to hold onto until the weather begins to cool down?? I’m only asking because this cover shoot is actually making me want to cover up—despite the 90-degree temps outside.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
POPSUGAR

Teyana Taylor Highlights Her Low-Rise Pants Like No One Else With This Bejeweled Chain Belt

Teyana Taylor is one of the many celebrities who've hopped aboard the low-rise pants trend from the early aughts. Only this time, she's showing us a twist in leather and a crystal-encrusted chain belt. The American singer-songwriter, model, and choreographer spent a night out at Rolling Loud with her friends, including Winnie Harlow, fashion stylist EJ King, and photographer Jamie Bruce, and her outfit was made for dancing. She opted for leather slacks that skimmed her hips and put her bejeweled Agent Provocateur belt (and those abs!) on full display. Taylor's look was complete with a Skims Fits Everybody micro crop top, chunky statement jewelry, and Bottega Veneta's iconic tire boots. While we couldn't find an exact match to her trousers, Teyana's PrettyLittleThing collection includes a couple pairs of pants that take a similar silhouette, proving she was already a fan of the cut and its return to the spotlight in 2021. See her style ahead, then scope out her essential items.
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Dua Lipa Boldly Masters This Complicated Bralette Outfit

Dua Lipa is serious about sticking to her fun, eclectic taste in fashion. When it comes to her personal style, she always opts for the unexpected, whether that be a pair of abstract-printed pants or a glittery butterfly motif dress. This year alone, the star arguably kicked off the infectious cutout trend with her vacation dress and convinced all her fans to invest in some maximalist jewelry and baby tees. On July 23, the singer was back with yet another enviable outfit that felt both trendy and elegant. In an Instagram post, Lipa wore a tangy-orange blazer and pants outfit from David Koma. (Seasoned fashion icons such as Jennifer Lopez, Blackpink’s Lisa, and Beyoncé also all love the luxe label.)
Beauty & FashionKXLY

Zoe Kravitz and mum Lisa Bonet swap beauty products

Zoe Kravitz and her mom Lisa Bonet exchange skincare products. The ‘Batman’ star has revealed she and the 53-year-old actress are always suggesting new products to try and the pair also go on a 30-day Dr. Schulze detoxifying cleanse yearly. However, the 32-year-old screen star insisted feeling good in how...
RetailPosted by
Teen Vogue

Billie Eilish Wore the Corset Trend We're Loving

All products featured on Teen Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When Bridgerton premiered at the end of 2020, it was hard to predict whether the fascination with vintage corset bodices and Regency-era fashion as a whole would stick around. Seven months later, it's safe to say it looks like at least one of them is here for the long haul.

