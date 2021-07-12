Cancel
Tennis

Did You Catch the Subtle Naomi Osaka Shoutout in Nike's New "Best Day Ever" Ad?

By Maggie Ryan
PopSugar
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaomi Osaka is one of Nike's most famous athletes (four Grand Slam wins, activist for racial justice, fashion icon, we could go on) but she doesn't appear in the brand's newest "Best Day Ever" ad . . . not in-person, that is. The tennis star makes her presence known, though, if you pay close attention.

TennisPosted by
Amomama

Serena Williams Pours Enviable Curves in Tight Black Tube Dress Looking Unforgettable in New Photo

Tennis star Serena Williams looked breathtaking as she posed in a tight black dress and flaunted her gorgeous curves in new snapshots she shared on Instagram. Besides being an incredible athlete, Serena Williams is also a fashion icon and has proved this many times. On Tuesday, the 39-year-old reminded people of her prowess in the world of fashion by sharing two pictures.
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

It Was Game, Set, Match For Naomi Osaka and Cordae's Love Story

Does anyone else feel like Naomi Osaka and rapper Cordae have been together for way longer than two and a half years? It could be because within the last year or so, we've learned so much about their budding romance, like how Cordae had no idea who Naomi was when he asked if they could exchange numbers, or how they kept their relationship under-wraps for nearly a year. If you were to ask the couple, they'd tell you they prefer to keep the intimate moments of their relationship just that — intimate. "We were dating for almost a year before people knew about us. So we kind of move very reclusively," Cordae told GQ in a joint interview with Naomi back in February.
TennisIsland Packet Online

Review: Naomi Osaka chose her mental health over tennis. Netflix’s new doc helps explain why

If you don't follow sports, you may have become aware of Naomi Osaka, as I did, not for her playing but for her not playing. Last month, the 23-year-old, who's currently ranked No. 2 in women's tennis, withdrew from the French Open because she did not want to participate in news conferences. Osaka then pulled out of Wimbledon to take "some personal time with friends and family" in advance of the Tokyo Olympics, where she's representing Japan. Last year, she announced that she wouldn't compete in the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open after the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, which basically stopped tennis for a day.
NikeThe Drum

Nike: Best Day Ever by Wieden+Kennedy

With the Olympics just around the corner, Nike has brought out 'Best Day Ever', the next chapter of its Play New Campaign. The film depicted a world where anything in sport is possible. Featuring Sha'Carri Richardson, who hit headlines recently for her month suspension after testing positive for marijuana, the...
TennisPosted by
The Spun

Naomi Osaka Reacts To Historic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover

The 2021 edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover features a number of firsts. Among the historic appearances on the cover is tennis superstar Naomi Osaka, who dazzled in her first appearance. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Osaka retweeted her photos and cover image from the SI Swimsuit edition. She...
TennisVanity Fair

How Garrett Bradley Got Inside Naomi Osaka’s Head

Bradley on Naomi Osaka, a three-part Netflix docuseries that paints a rich portrait of the tennis player’s evolving inner life and growing convictions. Earlier this year, news that tennis star Naomi Osaka was pulling out of the 2021 French Open shocked tennis officials, commentators, and even fans. She had already refused to attend post-match press interviews, citing mental health concerns, and been fined as a result. But to those who have trouble making sense of the soft-spoken four-time Grand Slam Champion’s recent moves—including pulling out of Wimbledon—a new docuseries may provide a path to understanding.
MLSPosted by
WWD

The 5 Biggest Moments in Naomi Osaka’s New Netflix Docuseries

Naomi Osaka’s much-anticipated Netflix documentary series, called “Naomi Osaka,” is finally here. The series, split into three episodes, offers a very intimate glimpse into the mind of the four-time Grand Slam champion, allowing viewers to witness how rapidly her life turned around with overnight fame and success since winning the 2018 U.S. Open final against her own idol Serena Williams.
Tennistspr.org

An Introverted Champion Reveals Her Earnest Heart In Netflix's 'Naomi Osaka'

One thing is obvious after watching Naomi Osaka, Netflix's three-episode docuseries tracking the life of the increasingly press-shy tennis champion. Naomi Osaka worries. A lot. She worries about the pressures of fame after her victory over Serena Williams in the 2018 U.S. Open made her a superstar. She worries about...
TennisRoger Ebert

Naomi Osaka

The relationship between athletes and the public can be somewhat inverse. On the side of the athletes, they work their entire lives at a particular sport, training for endless hours with countless drills and practices, until they make it to—through whatever combination of hard work and luck—the national or international stage. On the side of the public, unless we’re devoted followers of said sport, we might not be aware of who these athletes are until they appear before us. Our judgments are based on our own snippets of time watching these people play or perform, while the athletes themselves are shouldering the enormous pressures of a lifetime devoted to this work. The dynamic is one of imbalance, and one in which neither side can truly understand the experiences, emotions, or opinions of the other.
TennisPosted by
POPSUGAR

Watch Simone Biles's Sky-High Double-Double Dismount From Your Backyard Using Google AR

Google has found a way to bring athletes Simone Biles, Naomi Osaka, and Megan Rapinoe to our homes via AR (augmented reality). This technology is exclusively on the Google app on iPhone and Android devices, so you'll always be able to see these star athletes as long as you have your phone with you. Biles's triple-double, Osaka's rally, and Rapinoe's free kick are just a few of the moves you can witness in your own space. I tried Google AR for myself, and Naomi served a tennis ball at 125 mph over my head — in my kitchen! Here are step-by-step instructions on how to bring Biles, Osaka, and Rapinoe into your room.
TennisIn Style

These Japanese Products Are the Secret to Naomi Osaka's Beachy Waves

History was made when Naomi Osaka graced the cover of the 2021 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue (which hits newsstands on July 22), marking the very first time the publication has ever featured a Black female athlete front and center. For the momentous occasion, the 23-year-old tennis pro posed in an alluring black one-shoulder swimsuit with mesh details and completed her bold look with oversized ornate hoop earrings made of small seashells.
SportsVogue

From Naomi Osaka To Dina Asher-Smith, Olympic Athletes Are Fuelling Nike’s Inclusive Future

During February 2020, in what feels like another universe, Nike invited the world’s greatest athletes and some of its most prolific collaborators to New York for a grand unveiling of its Olympic plans: a radically resourceful offering which introduced an array of pioneering innovations to amplify its sustainability credentials. From the debut of its zero-carbon Space Hippy movement, to a presentation of the recycled polyester skateboarding kits and podium uniforms it designed for Team USA, it was an impressive expression of what the behemoth brand then considered to be imminent plans. “Sports show what’s possible, and the Olympics are a moment for us to telegraph our intentions as a company,” explained chief design officer John Hoke at the time. “We’re a company who wants to create the future.”
Tennischatsports.com

Naomi Osaka’s Olympic opener moved from Saturday to Sunday

Tokyo 2020 Olympics organizers made a sudden unexplained announcement to move Naomi Osaka‘s first-round match from Saturday to Sunday. It is assumed that the reason for rescheduling is the fact that the Japanese will have a significant role in Friday night’s opening ceremony, so the organizers delayed her opener to give her more time to rest.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Naomi Osaka reacts to shock Marketa Vondrousova loss

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka suggested lack of matches costed her at the Tokyo Olympics. After her first round win at the French Open, Osaka pulled out of the rest of the tournament to focus on her mental health. The Japanese then missed the entire grass season. On Tuesday, Osaka...
TennisFrankfort Times

Rough day for stars Simone Biles, Naomi Osaka at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Simone Biles came into the Olympics as perhaps the biggest star of the Games. Naomi Osaka was such a big headline act that she was given the honor to light the Olympic flame in her native country. In a matter of just hours on Tuesday, Osaka was...

