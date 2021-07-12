Cancel
USC Football Players Campaign for Georgia OL Addison Nichols Commitment on Twitter

By Claudette Montana Pattison
 16 days ago
On Monday several USC players took to social media to campaign for the commitment of Greater Atlanta Christian School [Norcross, GA] offensive lineman Addison Nichols.

This twitter frenzy sparked after a Tennessee Vols fan posted a TikTok video with the hashtag #WeWantAddison. Nichols is a top prospect for the Trojans, and USC players want the Georgia product to know that.

Several USC stars took to social media with the hashtag #WeWantAddison.

2022 USC Commit Defensive Lineman Mykel Williams

USC Offensive Lineman Courtland Ford

USC Offensive Lineman Brett Neilon

2022 USC QB Commit Devin Brown

USC Offensive Lineman Liam Douglass

USC Offensive Lineman Mason Murphy

USC Offensive Lineman Justin Dedich

Nichols is the No. 12 ranked player in Georgia and No. 3 ranked offensive lineman nationally. The 6'5", 318-pound athlete has 30 college offers and has attracted the likes from top programs including Tennessee, USC, Georgia, Florida, and Ohio State.

Nichols took an official visit to USC on June 25, which followed visits to Tennessee, Ohio State and Florida. He noted on social media that his time in Southern California was 'great'.

