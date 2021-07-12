Cancel
PHOTOS: Sunday night in the Deer District

By WBAY news staff
WBAY Green Bay
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE (WBAY) - Milwaukee Bucks and some Phoenix Suns fans packed the area around Fiserv Forum Sunday, watching Game 3 of the NBA Finals on outdoor screens. First Alert news photojournalist Will Sentowski captured some of the sights and faces in the Deer District.

