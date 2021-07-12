Phoenix And Las Vegas: Win Passes To An Advanced Screening of “OLD”

It’s pretty likely that even without the streaming content rush, the John Wick series would have spawned a number of imitators. The three Wick films’ upward trajectory from minor genre hit to summer-movie event has increased demand enough to result in credible imitators like Atomic Blonde (John Wick as a lady spy in 1989) and Nobody (John Wick as a put-upon suburban dad). But streaming services have turned neon-accented, lone-badass-in-a-stylized world action pictures into something resembling a glut, especially when it comes to female-fronted variations. In July alone, Netflix has put out the Karen Gillan shoot-em-up Gunpowder Milkshake while Amazon debuted the Kate Beckinsale punch-em-up Jolt. This fall will bring Mary Elizabeth Winstead in Netflix’s Kate; even a barely-released curiosity like Ava, a poorly reviewed Jessica Chastain vehicle from last year that’s like Wick redone as a family soap, has climbed the Netflix charts this year. Surely Milla Jovovich will get one of these going soon.