Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix And Las Vegas: Win Passes To An Advanced Screening of “OLD”

By About SKNR.net
sknr.net
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMC Town Square (Las Vegas) SYNOPSIS: This summer, visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan unveils a chilling, mysterious new thriller about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly … reducing their entire lives into a single day.

sknr.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
Phoenix, AZ
Entertainment
City
Phoenix, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rufus Sewell
Person
Thomasin Mckenzie
Person
Kathleen Chalfant
Person
Ken Leung
Person
Shyamalan
Person
Jojo
Person
Alex Wolff
Person
M. Night Shyamalan
Person
Aaron Pierre
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Golden Globe#Hbo#Lovecraft Country#Showtime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Entertainment
Related
TV & Videospurewow.com

This Terrifying New Movie Is Already Ranked #1 on Netflix After Only 4 Days

We’re majorly spooked by Netflix’s all-new slasher film (in the best way possible). Fear Street Part One: 1994—which is the first installment in the highly anticipated trilogy—recently premiered on the streaming service, and it’s already claimed a spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. In the trailer, we’re introduced to...
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Just Dropped Another Original Horror Movie

Netflix’s original programming is some of the best content on the platform, and the streaming service has just produced another new horror movie for users to enjoy. Available now, Fear Street Part Two: 1978 is available to stream. The film follows up from the first Fear Street Part One: 1994, which launched just a week ago on July 2, and will be followed by Fear Street Part Three: 1666 on July 16.
Moviestoofab.com

These Actors Left Big Hollywood Movies Right In The Middle of Working On Them

"I just showed up on set, and I had gotten it wrong." Releasing a major motion picture takes a lot of hard work but even when the cast and crew devote all of their time and effort to their role, things don't always go as planned. From the moment the script is finished to the day the film finally hits theaters, there’s undoubtedly a few bumps in the road. And along the way, some of the film’s actors realize the project just isn’t for them.
Moviesseattlepi.com

Steven Spielberg Casts Judd Hirsch, Jeannie Berlin, Robin Bartlett and Jonathan Hadary in Film Based on His Childhood (EXCLUSIVE)

Steven Spielberg has added a new generation to the fictional family at the center of his semi-autobiographical film, which has the working title of “The Fabelmans.”. Oscar nominees Judd Hirsch (“Ordinary People,” “Independence Day”) and Jeannie Berlin (“The Heartbreak Kid,” “Succession”), and veteran stage and screen actors Robin Bartlett (“Mad About You,” “American Horror Story”) and Jonathan Hadary (“Veep,” “Girls5eva”) will play the older relatives of a young, aspiring filmmaker — played by Gabriel LaBelle (“The Predator”) — who is loosely based on Spielberg’s experiences as a kid in Arizona.
MoviesMetroTimes

The beach body horror of M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Old’

M. Night Shyamalan's latest hits us at the peak of our not-vaccinated-enough summer, at a time where every theatrical release can feel like an event more than usual. Blending tones from a million kinds of summer fare — family stories, vacation films, slashers, Big Brother and Real World-style reality shows — all with a knowingly trashy (but still fresh) premise, Old embraces them a bit miraculously: by double-fisting batty, moment-to-moment immediacy with a broad philosophical and existential awareness.
MoviesDecider

Shimmering Neon Lights: ‘Gunpowder Milkshake,’ ‘Jolt,’ And The Daughters of ‘John Wick’

It’s pretty likely that even without the streaming content rush, the John Wick series would have spawned a number of imitators. The three Wick films’ upward trajectory from minor genre hit to summer-movie event has increased demand enough to result in credible imitators like Atomic Blonde (John Wick as a lady spy in 1989) and Nobody (John Wick as a put-upon suburban dad). But streaming services have turned neon-accented, lone-badass-in-a-stylized world action pictures into something resembling a glut, especially when it comes to female-fronted variations. In July alone, Netflix has put out the Karen Gillan shoot-em-up Gunpowder Milkshake while Amazon debuted the Kate Beckinsale punch-em-up Jolt. This fall will bring Mary Elizabeth Winstead in Netflix’s Kate; even a barely-released curiosity like Ava, a poorly reviewed Jessica Chastain vehicle from last year that’s like Wick redone as a family soap, has climbed the Netflix charts this year. Surely Milla Jovovich will get one of these going soon.
Moviescelebrityaccess.com

M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Old’ Leads A Sleepy Weekend At The Box Office

(CelebrityAccess) — Old, the latest movie from noted director M. Night Shyamalan debuted at the top of a dismal weekend at the box office. Based on a Swiss graphic novel, Old tells the story of a group of vacationers who find themselves mysteriously trapped on a secluded beach which prematurely ages them, which, quite frankly, sounds like most of my own experiences at the beach.
Saint Louis, MOwearemoviegeeks.com

Win Free Passes To The St. Louis Advance Screening Of STILLWATER, Stars Matt Damon

A dramatic thriller directed by Academy Award® winner Tom McCarthy and starring Matt Damon, STILLWATER follows an American oil-rig roughneck from Oklahoma who travels to Marseille to visit his estranged daughter, in prison for a murder she claims she did not commit. Confronted with language barriers, cultural differences, and a complicated legal system, Bill builds a new life for himself in France as he makes it his personal mission to exonerate his daughter.
MoviesTelegraph

Movies with Mary: 'Old' is intriguing

I really identified with this film because it seems like only yesterday that I was 18. When I woke up this morning and looked in the mirror, I was so much older and where did all those wrinkles come from? Where does the time go?. Academy Award nominee M. Night...
MoviesL.A. Weekly

M. Night Shyamalan’s Old is a Jumbled, Geriatric Mess

M. Night Shyamalan has tricked us again. He’s given us all the signs of a great film– a star-studded cast, a high-concept premise, and an award-winning cinematographer (Mike Gioulakis). But Old is still a jumbled, incoherent mess. The filmmaker has already copped to the fact that COVID-19 restrictions were a...
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Trailer: Oscar Isaac Is “The Card Counter”

Focus Features has premiered the trailer for Paul Schrader’s revenge thriller “The Card Counter” starring Oscar Isaac, Tye Sheridan, Tiffany Haddish and Willem Dafoe. Isaac plays William Tell, a haunted ex-military interrogator whose spartan existence on the casino trail is shattered when he is approached by Cirk (Sheridan), a vulnerable and angry young man seeking help to execute his plan for revenge on a military colonel.
Public Healthbleedingcool.com

Old: M. Night Shyamalan Talks Shooting Weather and COVID Restrictions

M. Night Shyamalan returned to the big screen this month with his new movie, Old. It was one of the movies that managed to shoot during the height of the pandemic, September of 2020, to be exact, while also shooting in a rather harsh environment. The weather could be extreme at times, and that would have made for a hard shoot without COVID restrictions getting in the way. We got the chance to speak to Shyamalan about shooting under those conditions and whether or not he had a backup plan when a hurricane wiped out the entire beach that they were supposed to shoot on [spoiler alert: he did not]. Check out the full interview below.
MoviesSioux City Journal

REVIEW: Bad acting gets old in M. Night Shyamalan's 'Old' mystery

If a resort offers you a secluded beach option, ignore it. That’s the wisdom we get from “Old,” a “Twilight Zone”-like film that stretches far beyond its 30-minute premise. Based on a graphic novel, M. Night Shyamalan’s latest mystery brings a disparate group of vacationers to what seems like an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy