Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Who gets to call themselves a food writer? The pandemic made it clear: We all do.

By Jessica Kehinde Ngo +
Posted by 
The Counter
The Counter
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Covid-19 changed the way I teach food writing. I’ve traded Child and Bourdain for tweets and zines and artwork shared by Instagram. In the spring of 2020, Jessica Ngo began preparing to lead two classes in food literature. But the Los Angeles-based writer and educator, who teaches the Otis College of Art and Design and the online education program of the literary magazine Creative Nonfiction, couldn’t prepare for the global pandemic that would disrupt her students’ relationship to food—and force her to tear up her syllabi. With caseloads rising and cities entering lockdown, it no longer made sense to study the words of the genre’s established voices. Instead, she turned to artwork and written reflections that everyday people were posting to the Internet as they coped with a remade reality—an experience that forever changed her sense of what food writing can be, and how it should be taught.

thecounter.org

Comments / 0

The Counter

The Counter

New York City, NY
765
Followers
583
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

The Counter is a nonprofit, independent, nonpartisan newsroom investigating the forces shaping how and what America eats.

 https://thecounter.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Bourdain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Writing#Pandemic#Online Education#Publishing Company#Child#The New Yorker#The New York Times#Facebook#Sawdustbear#Iranians#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Education
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
RecipesTahlequah Daily Press

Food by the Book: Writers focus on fathers

Historically, mothers have been blamed for their children’s psychological problems, ignoring the major part fathers play in the development of a youth’s self-esteem. Two new releases highlight the impact a father’s interaction with his children can also have on a child’s world view and self-efficacy. In “Churchill and Son” (Dutton,...
Recipestastecooking.com

A Chef’s Life Story in 14 Ingredients

In his insightful memoir, Peter Hoffman looks back at every crucial aspect of a restaurant, from the daily farmers’ market haul to the lifesaving refrigerator repairmen. In the spring of 1994, while his Soho restaurant, Savoy, was still open, the chef, writer, and farmers’ market hype man Peter Hoffman hosted a Passover seder. In attendance was the former New York Times critic and journalist Raymond Sokolov, who at one point stood up and pontificated about the history of cocido madrileno, the classic dish of Madrid, and how it was was actually a Jewish dish with origins prior to the Inquisition. “My sister turned to me and said, ‘You should do more things like that,’” Hoffman recalled in a 2016 interview with Eater. “And I said, ‘You’re right,’ and that’s sort of where it began.”
Books & Literatureinterviewmagazine.com

Zakiya Dalila Harris on Goosebumps, Toni Morrison, and Her Favorite Writing Cocktails

This is Rough Draft, in which our favorite writers get to the bottom of their own craft. From preferred writing drinks to whether or not you really need to carry a notebook, we find out all the ways they beat writer’s block and do the work. This week, we speak with Zakiya Dalila Harris on the occasion of her debut The Other Black Girl. Referred to as The Devil Wears Prada meets Get Out, the novel follows an Editorial Assistant named Nella as she navigates a work environment in which she is the only Black employee— that is, until a woman named Hazel joins the company. Strange and sinister events ensue, making The Other Black Girl the ideal pulse-quickening drama to curl up with this summer. Here, discover all the elements that helped Harris get it done.
Books & Literaturebluzz.org

Reddit ask What's THE Best Book You Have Ever Read??

I know this is from reddit but I thought this could be a fun post, so reddit user Jayshozie asked "(what's)THE Best Book You Have Ever Read" and it got over 1,400 comments, I picked some at random but if you wanna read the full thread you can click on the source.
Books & LiteratureBusiness Insider

22 of the best classic books to read in your lifetime

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Classic books have characters, stories, or messages that withstand time. All of the books on this list were published before 1987, though most are much older. Want more books? Check out our best fantasy books, science fiction books,...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

People Can't Believe This Viral NYC Pizzeria Brawl

There comes a time when there is no coming back from "hangry." That thing you said was a little too true or you have pushed the envelope just a bit too far. While it might not have been "hanger" that caused the latest brawl in a Brooklyn pizzeria, it was certainly a fight to put many bar brawls to shame.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

The Truth About Anthony Bourdain And Eric Ripert's Friendship

Anthony Bourdain, is of course, famous (and occasionally infamous) for his culinary-themed travel shows as well as his large collection of written work that includes novels, cookbooks, and memoirs that pull back the curtain on the cooking world. With the publication of "Kitchen Confidential" in 2000, the entire course of Bourdain's life and career changed, eventually launching him out of the kitchen and into living rooms around the world with his popular shows, including "No Reservations" and "Parts Unknown".
Books & LiteratureSmithonian

Pioneering Sci-Fi Writer Octavia Butler Joins a Pantheon of Futurists

Octavia E. Butler discovered the appeal of science fiction when she was 12. When she became successful, the award-winning author revealed that her inspiration was the unimaginative 1954 film, Devil Girl from Mars. After seeing it, the budding storyteller said she knew that she could do something better. Butler started writing at the age of 10 and begged her mother to buy her a typewriter. Since then, Butler has gathered a large contingent of loyal fans who continue to see new possibilities through her work.
Weight LossPosted by
The US Sun

American Pickers’ Frank Fritz looks unrecognizable after 65-lb weight loss as he resurfaces for first time in one year

AMERICAN Pickers star Frank Fritz looks unrecognizable after losing 65 pounds as he resurfaces for the first time in over one year in The Sun's exclusive photos. Frank, 57, hasn’t appeared on History Channel’s American Pickers since March 2020, and viewers have been speculating about what led to the star’s mysterious mid-season disappearance.
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Dot

‘This is about the most disgusting thing I’ve seen’: People are horrified by interracial couple’s slavery-inspired wedding photoshoot

An engaged interracial couple did a pre-wedding shoot inspired by slavery. And as could be predicted, Black Twitter and TikTok had significant questions, answers, and all the memes. The shocking photos were initially posted to Instagram, though it is unclear who they belong to as the handle and other indicators...
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Upworthy

Black woman leaves Saks store in tears after employees ignored her and helped everyone else

Erica Wiltz, a model, opened up about her terrible experience at the Saks Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. Wiltz, who hails from New York City, documented the casual racism in a TikTok video that showed her waiting at the store and an employee walking away from her. Wiltz waited patiently as the employees of the luxury store catered to a white woman, the only other customer at the store. Wiltz saw that the staff were really nice to the white woman as she excitedly tried on a different set of shoes. She was happy to see her being treated that way and waited for her turn. They barely even acknowledged Wiltz's presence as she waited patiently.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
The Independent

Mother of mixed race twins says she is constantly having to explain to strangers how they are related

A mother of biracial twins who look very different from each other has said that she often needs to explain to strangers that they are related. Jade Ball, 32, from Salford, Greater Manchester, said strangers can’t believe that her biracial twins are related because one twin has blue eyes and blonde hair, while the other has brown hair, brown eyes and dark skin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy