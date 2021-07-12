Who gets to call themselves a food writer? The pandemic made it clear: We all do.
Covid-19 changed the way I teach food writing. I’ve traded Child and Bourdain for tweets and zines and artwork shared by Instagram. In the spring of 2020, Jessica Ngo began preparing to lead two classes in food literature. But the Los Angeles-based writer and educator, who teaches the Otis College of Art and Design and the online education program of the literary magazine Creative Nonfiction, couldn’t prepare for the global pandemic that would disrupt her students’ relationship to food—and force her to tear up her syllabi. With caseloads rising and cities entering lockdown, it no longer made sense to study the words of the genre’s established voices. Instead, she turned to artwork and written reflections that everyday people were posting to the Internet as they coped with a remade reality—an experience that forever changed her sense of what food writing can be, and how it should be taught.thecounter.org
