Who gets to call themselves a food writer? The pandemic made it clear: We all do.

This is Rough Draft, in which our favorite writers get to the bottom of their own craft. From preferred writing drinks to whether or not you really need to carry a notebook, we find out all the ways they beat writer’s block and do the work. This week, we speak with Zakiya Dalila Harris on the occasion of her debut The Other Black Girl. Referred to as The Devil Wears Prada meets Get Out, the novel follows an Editorial Assistant named Nella as she navigates a work environment in which she is the only Black employee— that is, until a woman named Hazel joins the company. Strange and sinister events ensue, making The Other Black Girl the ideal pulse-quickening drama to curl up with this summer. Here, discover all the elements that helped Harris get it done.