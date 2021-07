While interning for the Gila Watershed Partnership this summer, Dustin Wamsley, 16, came to two realizations — wildlife is in danger and he wants to help. “I was expecting a lot of fish but we mainly pulled out 30 or 40 fish, and I was like, wow, this population is really low, I should do something about it. So I was like, yeah that’s what I want to be when I grow up.”