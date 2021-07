LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's markets watchdog published final rule changes on Tuesday in a bid to attract more listings from special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), saying the minimum sum raised should be half of what it had originally proposed. The Financial Conduct Authority said it has amended its proposals from earlier this year so that the minimum amount a SPAC would have to raise from a float is 100 million pounds ($137.79 million), instead of 200 million pounds.