Originally predicted to release in the first half of 2021, reports are now noting that the Apple AirPods 3 could be arriving this September. The reports highlight that the next generation of the earphones is expected to begin production come August. If the prediction holds true, we could be seeing the AirPods 3 release alongside the Apple iPhone 13 in September. The AirPods 3 are believed to feature a design similar to the AirPods Pro with a shorter stem and silicone tips but come without active noise canceling features.