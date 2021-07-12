Victor, NY — Douglas S. Pierce, September 20,1939, a true gem of a man, as unique as they come. Doug, age 81, lost his fight with cancer on May 28, 2021. Doug is survived by his best friend and wife of over 60 years, Patty. His devotion and love held no bounds, she was his everything. He was an amazing father and grandfather, offering invaluable guidance and countless words of wisdom to his son, Kirk and daughter in law, Christy; grandchildren, Courtney, Kirk and Luke; brother, Ben; sister-in-law Flossie; numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends.