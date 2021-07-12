Apple highlights Canadian artists in new 'Behind the Mac' ad

TunesKit AceMovi Video Editor is a video editing tool to help users edit videos on Mac. Well-designed with a simple and easy-to-navigate interface, TunesKit AceMovi Video Editor for Mac is dedicated to making editing easier than ever. If you want to edit memorable moments you captured in life or make a video tutorial, TunesKit AceMovi Video Editor will be a great choice. It offers numerous video templates and effects, including filters, transitions, animations, behaviors, picture-in-picture, split-screen, green screen, etc. You can simply add your target source into the TunesKit AceMovi and arrange them to become visible in the timeline. While editing, you can clearly see any changes you made in the Preview window.