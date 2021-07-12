Cancel
What Will Elon Musk Reveal During Tesla’s AI Day?

By Iqtidar Ali
CleanTechnica
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn earlier version of this article was originally published on Tesla Oracle, and a revised update edited by EVANNEX. Tesla’s Elon Musk recently announced via his Twitter feed that the automaker is going to be holding a long-awaited Tesla AI Day sometime soon. The purpose of Tesla’s upcoming AI Day is to recruit fresh talent to take Full Self-Driving software to the next level. In turn, Musk and his team are expected to give a detailed account of ongoing progress surrounding the development of Tesla’s self-driving artificial intelligence efforts.

