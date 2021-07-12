What Will Elon Musk Reveal During Tesla’s AI Day?
An earlier version of this article was originally published on Tesla Oracle, and a revised update edited by EVANNEX. Tesla’s Elon Musk recently announced via his Twitter feed that the automaker is going to be holding a long-awaited Tesla AI Day sometime soon. The purpose of Tesla’s upcoming AI Day is to recruit fresh talent to take Full Self-Driving software to the next level. In turn, Musk and his team are expected to give a detailed account of ongoing progress surrounding the development of Tesla’s self-driving artificial intelligence efforts.cleantechnica.com
