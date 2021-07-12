What Will Elon Musk Reveal During Tesla’s AI Day?

The Vegas Loop tunnels are now open, and drivers have been given strict instructions on how to talk to passengers. The Boring Company recently opened its tunnels at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), sitting 40 feet underground and stretching 1.7 miles long. Staffed with drivers behind the wheel of specially modified Tesla vehicles, the system features three stations and helps passengers get around the huge facility more quickly. As the first live example of Elon Musk's controversial tunneling efforts, the company is serious about controlling the narrative around the system. The Boring Company has gone so far as to instruct drivers to stick to a script during interactions with passengers, as revealed in documents obtained by TechCrunch.