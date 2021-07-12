Kevin’s NJPW Summer Struggle In Sapporo Night Two Review
July 11th, 2021 | Makomanai Sekisui Heim Ice Arena in Hokkaido, Sapporo | Attendance: 2,172. El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. SHO and Yuya Uemura. Despy headlined one night and now opens the next. That’s a good way for him to somewhat take a night off. His shoulder was heavily taped coming into this. A lot of this was just standard tag stuff as it also wasn’t really setting anything up since Desperado is biding time until Eagles comes to Japan. However, Uemura brought his trademark brand of fire and I’ll never say no to more SHO/Desperado interactions. There was a small storyline in SHO possibly pinning the champion to earn a shot. That didn’t happen and Kanemaru beat Uemura with the Deep Impact DDT in 12:03. A solid but unspectacular start. [**½]411mania.com
