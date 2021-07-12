The Black Widow Scene David Harbour Enhanced By Improvising About Santa Claus

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. When it comes to Black Widow, Marvel Studios assembled a strong cast for the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Scarlett Johansson shines in the lead role of Natasha Romanoff, but her co-stars, like Florence Pugh and Rachel Weisz, also bring their A-game. And of course, there’s also David Harbour, who plays hulking, Russian super soldier Alexei Shostakov a.k.a. Red Guardian. Harbour gets to chew his fair share of scenery and ends up stealing a few scenes in the process. And he even enhanced a scene by improvising about Santa Clause, because of course.