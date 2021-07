New Ring of Honor signee Chelsea Green recently sat down for an episode of the Those Wrestling Girls podcast. During the interview Green discussed whether she would’ve been open to the idea of joining the WWE main roster, even if it was just in a manager role for Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins, now known as Matt Cardona and Brian Myers, respectively. Green, who is set to marry Cardona on New Years Eve, said she would’ve been open to the idea. She also revealed what her goal was when she joined the WWE.