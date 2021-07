LeBron James’ Space Jam: A New Legacy has finally made its way onto theaters and HBOMax, surpassing the already heady expectations by taking home the number one spot in movie revenue that weekend. And while we are all entitled to our own opinions about the movie, may we remind you that the new Space Jam flick was meant for children, not for adults who can’t seem to break away from the comparisons to Michael Jordan’s original. Even if you didn’t like the movie, it was hard to ignore the partnership with Nike and the vast collection of Space Jam Nike footwear, and while most have already released on the premiere day of July 16th, there’s still the matter of the LeBron 19 and the LeBron 8 “Space Jam”.