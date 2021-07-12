Severe Weather Statement issued for City of Winchester by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 01:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-29 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This line of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jefferson; Waukesha A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT FOR WESTERN WAUKESHA AND JEFFERSON COUNTIES At 113 AM CDT, tornado producing storms were located along a line extending from near Lac La Belle to 6 miles east of Johnson Creek to near Jefferson, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado south-southwest of Watertown. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Watertown, Whitewater, Fort Atkinson, Hartland, Jefferson, Delafield, Lake Mills, Wales, Okauchee Lake, Oconomowoc, Ottawa, Merton, Johnson Creek, Dousman, North Prairie, Palmyra, Lac La Belle, Lake Ripley, Lake Koshkonong and Ixonia. TORNADO...OBSERVED HAIL...<.75IN
