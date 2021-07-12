Severe Weather Statement issued for City of Winchester by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-31 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Willamette National Forest THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING POSSIBLE THURSDAY AND FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENINGS OVER THE CASCADES .Southerly flow into the area will bring hotter temperatures along with an increase in monsoonal moisture through Friday. This pattern may result in terrain focused thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours, along the Cascade Crest and will likely extend into the Cascade Foothills. This may result in numerous fire starts as fuels indices continue to be critically low. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 11 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 608 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 608 * Affected Area...In Oregon...Fire Weather Zone 608 Willamette National Forest. * Thunderstorms/LAL...Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected, with an LAL of 2 to 3. * Outflow Winds...Gusty outflow winds possible near thunderstorms. * Impacts...The potential for abundant lightning and critically dry fuels may result in numerous fire starts. Thunderstorm outflow winds may result in erratic fire spread.