Flood Warning issued for Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 16:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Pearl River The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi West Hobolochitto Creek Near McNeill affecting Pearl River County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the West Hobolochitto Creek Near McNeill. * Until tomorrow evening. * At 3:45 PM CDT Monday the stage was 15.8 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.3 feet this evening and will then begin to fall. It is currently expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Some roads in the county inundated but passable. Homes in Westchester Subdivision, Picayune will be threatened. Water over a few roads in the city of Picayune will cause traffic problems. School bus traffic may need alternate routes. Beech Street and Westchester Subdivision below the confluence of the east and west branches will be subject to flooding in low places.